Lucid Motors unveils Gravity electric SUV with more than 700-km range

US-based EV maker Lucid Motors has launched its second electric vehicle called Gravity at the ongoing Los Angeles Auto Show. According to Lucid Motors, the EV is a pure electric SUV without compromise. Expected to be launched sometime next year, the EV will rival the likes of Tesla Model X and Volvo EX90. The EV maker said its priced will be kept under $80,000 (roughly converted to around 66 lakh), which will make it more affordable than BMW iX electric SUV. Here is a quick look at what the Lucid Gravity electric three-row SUV has on offer.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2023, 16:49 PM
Lucid Gravity
California-based EV manufacturer Lucid Motors has unveiled its second model, the Gravity. The seven-seater SUV can generate 804 hp of power.
Lucid Motors says that the Gravity SUV can accommodate up to seven people inside. The EV stands more than 5 meters long, over 2.2 meters wide and almost 1.7 meters high.By folding the two rear rows the Lucid Gravity opens up almost 3,200 litres of space. It can carry up to 680 kgs of weight and has a towing capacity of 2,700 kgs.

Lucid calls its new model SUV 2.0, which is intended to offer a combination of luxury, performance, range, design and space. What is striking at first glance is the windshield, which sweeps across the front seats. There is a glass roof over the rear seats, which makes the car appear roomier.

The interior of Lucid Gravity is spacious while the cabin is dominated by a giant, curved 34-inch screen that covers most of the dashboard on the driver's side. It also acts as a digital instrument cluster. The central console also holds another large screen described by the EV maker as ‘Pilot Panel’ and provides access to functions and systems of the car.

Lucid Gravity interior
The interior of the Lucid Gravity is dominated by this large curved 34-inch touchscreen display which offers both infotainment and driver-related information.
Lucid Gravity interior
The interior of the Lucid Gravity is dominated by this large curved 34-inch touchscreen display which offers both infotainment and driver-related information.

Lucid has not shared details about the battery pack of the Gravity. However, one can expect the size of the battery to be at least 88 kWh or up to 118 kWh in capacity. According to Lucid, the Gravity can offer up to 708 kms of range in a single charge, the highest an electric SUV currently offers. It uses a 900 kW on-board charger, which can tank up over 300-km of range within 15 minutes using DC fast chargers.

The electric motors linked to the Lucid Gravity's battery pack are capable of delivering more than 800 hp of power. This allows the SUV to sprint 0 to 96 kmph in less than 3.5 seconds.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2023, 16:49 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Gravity Lucid Motors Electric vehicle Electric car EV

