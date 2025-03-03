Classic Legends announces Ownership Assurance Program across across Jawa, Yezdi, BSA bikes

The Mahindra owned two wheeler brand, Classic Legends has announced ‘Ownership Assurance Program’ across its brands. The Classic Legends brand houses three two wheeler brands - Jawa , Yezdi and BSA . The aim with the new ownership program is to build customer confidence.

Under the ‘Ownership Assurance Program’. the two wheeler maker is providing four years or 50,000 km standard warranty across all its models. Complementing this, a one year Roadside Assistance (RSA) package is included, and this can be extended for up to eight years. For those seeking enhanced protection, a six years extended warranty is available, pushing the total warranty coverage to an impressive 10 years or 120,000 km.

Additionally, Classic Legends is also offering a two year "Anytime Warranty," enabling prior purchasers to benefit from extended coverage regardless of their motorcycle's age. To further streamline the ownership experience, a five years comprehensive annual maintenance package with nationwide coverage is offered, encompassing scheduled servicing and upkeep across the company’s service network.

Jawa 350 Legacy Edition

Earlier in the month, the Jawa 350 Legacy Edition was launched at a price tag of ₹1.98 lakh ex-showroom, introductory. The motorcycle celebrates one year of the Jawa 350 being in the Indian market. It will be limited to just the first 500 customers only.

The Jawa 350 Legacy Edition stands out with practical touring-friendly enhancements. It comes equipped with a touring visor to reduce windblast and enhance rider comfort on long rides. This version of the pillion backrest for improved comfort and support for the passenger and a crash guard is also added to protect the engine in case of a fall.

Additionally, Jawa is offering special memorabilia, including a leather keychain and a miniature collector’s edition model of the Jawa 350 adding to its exclusivity.

Built on a dual-cradle frame, the Jawa 350 Legacy Edition features the same specifications as the standard model. It gets 35 mm telescopic front forks for better shock absorption on uneven roads and twin gas-filled rear shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustment which allow riders to tweak suspension settings based on their riding preferences and load.

With a saddle height of 790 mm and a ground clearance of 178 mm, the motorcycle is accessible to riders with different heights while ensuring a stable ride on Indian roads.

One of the biggest updates in the Jawa 350 lineup was the shift from the previous 293cc engine to a more powerful 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This updated motor delivers 21.8 bhp of power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch, the motorcycle offers smoother gear shifts and reduced rider fatigue, especially in traffic or long-distance riding.

