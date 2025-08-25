HT Auto
Choking Mumbai Traffic: Blame It On Private Vehicles, Claims Study

Private vehicles choke Mumbai roads, BEST buses account for less than 1%

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2025, 08:19 am
Private vehicles are the biggest contributors to Mumbai's choking traffic congestion.

Mumbai
Private vehicles are the biggest contributors to Mumbai's choking traffic congestion. (PTI)
Mumbai
Private vehicles are the biggest contributors to Mumbai's choking traffic congestion.
Private vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, continue to dominate the roads of Mumbai. The cars and two-wheelers account for nearly 88 per cent of the 50 lakh vehicle population in India's business capital, while public transport buses make up less than one per cent of the total vehicular fleet of the city.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) "Environment Status Report 2024-25", Mumbai's vehicle population crossed the 50-lakh mark in 2024-25, registering a gradual rise from 45,37,211 in 2023 and 47,59,976 in 2024 to 50,54,907 as of March 2025. The report has stated that two-wheelers hold the largest chunk of this vehicular fleet pie, at 59.34 per cent. Cars, jeeps, and station wagons account for 28.72 per cent. Together, these private vehicles make up nearly 88 per cent of the city's total vehicle population. The report also stated that remaining vehicles included 5.02 per cent autorickshaws, 3.27 per cent taxis, 0.42 per cent goods vehicles, 0.02 per cent tractors-trailers, and 2.72 per cent vehicles categorised as other.

The BMC report also revealed that at least 2.94 lakh new vehicles were registered in Mumbai in the last financial year, between April 2024 and March 2025. This reflects a significant rise of 6.2 per cent in vehicle registration in the city. Of the newly registered vehicles in the FY25, 60.87 per cent were two-wheelers, followed by cars, jeeps, and station wagons at 23.94 per cent. Taxis and cabs made up 6.26 per cent, autorickshaws 3.06 per cent, and goods vehicles 4.43 per cent of the pie. Buses accounted for 0.73 per cent of the total, with tractors-trailers and other vehicles contributing just 0.09 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

Mumbai vehicle fleet: Fuel-wise share

As per the BMC report, the highest number of vehicles, amounting to 39.83 lakh, run on petrol. This accounts for 78.79 per cent of total vehicles in the city. This is followed by 5.63 lakh diesel vehicles, accounting for 11.15 per cent and 4.36 lakh CNG vehicles. Mumbai has just 48,854 electric vehicles registered in the city, followed by 11,418 vehicles that run on LPG and 10,832 on other fuels.

The report also pointed out that the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking was operating a total of 2,731 buses till the end of March this year. These buses include 612 owned by the BEST and 2,119 operating under the wet-lease model. Notably, 91 per cent of the total fleet of BEST buses consists of CNG and electric vehicles. The report also stated that by the end of 2027, the entire BEST fleet will comprise electric buses.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2025, 08:19 am IST
Mumbai Traffic Indian auto industry

It's either expired or it's incorrect.