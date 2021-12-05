Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Chinese auto part maker says products involved in Tesla recall
Representational image of Tesla Cybertruck.&nbsp;

Chinese auto part maker says products involved in Tesla recall

1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2021, 08:43 PM IST Bloomberg Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. said it was the supplier of parts that prompted recent recalls of Tesla Inc. Model Y cars in China and the U.S.

Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. said it was the supplier of parts that prompted recent recalls of Tesla Inc. Model Y cars in China and the U.S.

Some front- and rear-suspension knuckles weren’t completely immersed in a liquid during the heating process, the Chinese auto-parts maker said in an exchange filing on Sunday.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The potential of any knuckle being defective might be as high as 1%, it said. 

There won’t be a major impact on Ningbo Tuopu’s operations or annual results from the recalls given their size and the defect ratio, the company said. It also vowed to work with Tesla to quickly test and replace defective products.

Ningbo Tuopu shares fell a combined 15% from a record high to start December, the biggest three-day decline since May. The stock is still up 49% this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

  • First Published Date : 05 Dec 2021, 08:43 PM IST