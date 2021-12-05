Chinese auto part maker says products involved in Tesla recall

Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. said it was the supplier of parts that prompted recent recalls of Tesla Inc. Model Y cars in China and the U.S.
Some front- and rear-suspension knuckles weren’t completely immersed in a liquid during the heating process, the Chinese auto-parts maker said in an exchange filing on Sunday.
Trending Cars
Kia Seltos
Tata Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Tata Punch
Mahindra XUV700
Honda All New City
Renault Kiger
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Hyundai Creta
Mahindra Thar
Trending Bikes
TVS Apache RTR 180
Royal Enfield Classic 350
TVS Jupiter
Hero Super Splendor
Yamaha FZS 25
Honda Activa 6G
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
The potential of any knuckle being defective might be as high as 1%, it said.
There won’t be a major impact on Ningbo Tuopu’s operations or annual results from the recalls given their size and the defect ratio, the company said. It also vowed to work with Tesla to quickly test and replace defective products.
Ningbo Tuopu shares fell a combined 15% from a record high to start December, the biggest three-day decline since May. The stock is still up 49% this year.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.