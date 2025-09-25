Copyright © HT Media Limited
China’s EV “battery eject” fix sparks safety fears as pack lands in traffic

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Sept 2025, 08:57 am
This battery-ejection system, per reports, is triggered in less than a second when sensors detect thermal anomalies.

This battery-ejection system, per reports, is triggered in less than a second when sensors detect thermal anomalies. (@SawyerMerritt/X)
In China, a curious, headline-grabbing experiment is blazing across electric vehicle discourse. A viral video shows an SUV ejecting a massive battery pack like a missile mid-crisis, the idea being: when an EV battery starts overheating or catching fire, this mechanism would jettison it away from occupants. Sounds like a futuristic rescue, or a recipe for a flying disaster.

The scene is striking. Smoke, sparks, a hulking battery hurtles across a test zone, landing on cushions and smothered by safety crews. But that cushion is in a test zone, not a crowded street or highway. That’s where the line between “innovation" and “dangerous theatrics" blurs.

Also Read : Lithium import may weigh on EV battery making, says Maruti Suzuki Chairman

The ejection gambit

This battery-ejection system, per reports, is triggered in less than a second when sensors detect thermal anomalies. The battery may be flung 3 to 6 meters away from the vehicle to protect the cabin from fire or explosion. Think of it as an airbag for batteries.

But here’s the hard truth most observers emphasize: a projectile battery is hardly benign. Imagine dozens of kilograms of metal, chemicals, possibly flaming, arcing across traffic. Pedestrians, other vehicles, all become collateral risk. Worse, in a real crash scenario, the structural deformation might jam the ejection mechanism entirely, rendering it useless when most needed. Critics call it a bold headline, not a serious safety solution. And honestly, they may not be too far off.

Technology theater or real-world relief?

The prototype seen in the video seems to have been displayed during a “Power Battery Launch Technology Demonstration and Exchange" event in China. The SUV had markings suggesting it was tied to the iCar 03T model, though its maker swiftly denied any direct involvement.

That raises a red flag: is this a safety milestone, or a spectacle? In the world of automotive and battery tech, presentation often outruns practicality. The showmanship speaks, and sometimes overshadows the deeper engineering realities.

Also Read : Regain 520km of range in 5 minutes! CATL unveils EV Battery offering 1500km range

Here’s the irony: EV battery fires are notoriously hard to control once they start. Engineers globally wrestle with how to make battery packs crash-resilient, self-quenching, or fail-safe. But to fling a battery outward, away from one set of risks, is to invite another.

In a world where every innovation claims to be the “game changer," this one reads like a gamble. What’s more, when you design for extremes and not common conditions, the mechanism and the whole system can fail exactly when you need it.

First Published Date: 25 Sept 2025, 08:57 am IST
TAGS: electric vehicle
