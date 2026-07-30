BS-III vehicle rubber parts may require replacement when operated with E20 fuel: Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, said in the Rajya Sabha that BS-III vehicles that were built before 2016 may require replacement of some rubber parts and gaskets due to the use of E20 petrol.
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, said in the Rajya Sabha that BS-III vehicles that were built before 2016 may require replacement of some rubber parts and gaskets due to the use of E20 petrol.
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First Published Date: 30 Jul 2026, 08:56 am IST
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