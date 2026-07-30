HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Bs Iii Vehicle Rubber Parts May Require Replacement When Operated With E20 Fuel: Nitin Gadkari

BS-III vehicle rubber parts may require replacement when operated with E20 fuel: Nitin Gadkari

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2026, 08:56 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, said in the Rajya Sabha that BS-III vehicles that were built before 2016 may require replacement of some rubber parts and gaskets due to the use of E20 petrol.

cars
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, said in the Rajya Sabha that BS-III vehicles that were built before 2016 may require replacement of some rubber parts and gaskets due to the use of E20 petrol.
cars
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, said in the Rajya Sabha that BS-III vehicles that were built before 2016 may require replacement of some rubber parts and gaskets due to the use of E20 petrol.
Mahindra e20 NXT
EMI starting at just
₹7,900/ month
Check Eligibility

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2026, 08:56 am IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari Rajya Sabha Ethanol E20

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.