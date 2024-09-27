Biker uses action cam to record stunts, gets slapped with 86 traffic penalties

The next time you think it is a great idea to do dangerous bike stunts on public roads and even record these for social-media consumption, think again. And then just drop the idea. In a world where wacky videos invite views and likes on social-media channels, it can also provide law-enforcement officials with the proof to take action. A 29-year-old Danish motorcyclist realised this the hard way after he was hit with as many as 86 fines for traffic offences recently.

According to media reports, the biker used an action camera mounted on his helmet to record his rides. And while there is nothing illegal about it, the footage was subsequently posted on his social-media accounts. Again, no problem there. The problem for the bike, however, emerged when he was detained in the month of May for riding a motorcycle which did not have a license plate or a valid permit. It was at this time that traffic police officials also decided to watch the footage on the action camera, discovering several clips of high-speed wheelies on public roads. Initially, as many as 25 cases of preliminary charges were put against the biker.

But that was not the end of it.

Subsequent investigations saw Danish officials go through hours of footage which revealed more such instances of reckless riding and riding over the permissible speed limits. As such, the biker was then hit with more preliminary charges.

While cops have not released any portion of the footage in the public space, many of these are already available on the biker's social-media accounts.

While most European countries have very strict rules as far as road safety is concerned, Denmark is particularly stringent. Driving a car or riding a bike over allowed speed limit and having blood alcohol level above the permissible limit are two of the most frowned upon violations which can lead to vehicles being seized, licenses suspended and hefty fines being imposed.

