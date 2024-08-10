HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Nissan Magnite Gets Benefits Worth Up To 82,600 In August

Nissan Magnite gets benefits worth up to 82,600 in August

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2024, 20:03 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The benefits are available across most variants of the Nissan Magnite and are valid till the end of this month.
Nissan Magnite
Nissan is offering attractive interest rates to potential buyers of the Magnite starting from 6.99 per cent
Nissan Magnite
Nissan is offering attractive interest rates to potential buyers of the Magnite starting from 6.99 per cent

Nissan India has rolled out special offers on the Magnite entry subcompact SUV for August 2024 worth up to 82,600. The benefits are available across most variants of the Magnite and are valid till the end of this month. The offers should help push out more examples of the SUV as the festive season approaches, while Nissan would also want to exhaust its stock with the Magnite facelift slated to arrive towards the end of the year. Here’s a look at the benefits available.

Nissan Magnite offers in August

Nissan is offering multiple offers on the Magnite, depending on the variant. The entry-level XE non-turbo trim gets a cash discount of 7,000 and a corporate bonus of 10,000. The other non-turbo Magnite variants get a higher 22,000 cash benefit along with an exchange bonus of 35,000 and a corporate bonus of 10,000. Customers opting for the Magnite EZ-Shift AMT variants get a cash benefit of 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of 30,000 and a corporate bonus of 5,000.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Sunny 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2024
Engine Icon1498.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Leaf (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Leaf
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
Nissan X-Trail
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49.92 Lakhs
Compare

Those opting for the turbo petrol variants of the Magnite can avail of discounts of up to 80,600. This includes a 25,000 cash benefit, an exchange bonus of 30,000 and a corporate bonus of 10,000. Lastly, the Magnite Turbo CVT gets a cash discount of 20,000, an exchange bonus of 30,000 and a corporate bonus of 5,000. All variants barring the XE AMT can be purchased with interest rates starting at 6.99 per cent.

Also Watch: 2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?

Nissan Magnite Facelift

The Magnite is Nissan’s major and only volume seller and the upcoming facelift will be key to maintaining the model’s strong sales momentum. The model is nearly four years into its product lifecycle and the automaker is expected to get give it revised styling, new upholstery, better cabin materials as well as fit and finish, and more features. Prices are also likely to be revised with the update. Nissan India currently retails two models in India - the Magnite and the recently launched X-Trail SUV. The Magnite facelift will be necessary to keep the brand afloat till upcoming compact SUVs arrive in the coming years.

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2024, 20:03 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.