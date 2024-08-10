Nissan Magnite gets benefits worth up to 82,600 in August

Nissan India has rolled out special offers on the Magnite entry subcompact SUV for August 2024 worth up to ₹82,600. The benefits are available across most variants of the Magnite and are valid till the end of this month. The offers should help push out more examples of the SUV as the festive season approaches, while Nissan would also want to exhaust its stock with the Magnite facelift slated to arrive towards the end of the year. Here’s a look at the benefits available.

Nissan Magnite offers in August

Nissan is offering multiple offers on the Magnite, depending on the variant. The entry-level XE non-turbo trim gets a cash discount of ₹7,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹10,000. The other non-turbo Magnite variants get a higher ₹22,000 cash benefit along with an exchange bonus of ₹35,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹10,000. Customers opting for the Magnite EZ-Shift AMT variants get a cash benefit of ₹15,000, along with an exchange bonus of ₹30,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹5,000.

Those opting for the turbo petrol variants of the Magnite can avail of discounts of up to ₹80,600. This includes a ₹25,000 cash benefit, an exchange bonus of ₹30,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹10,000. Lastly, the Magnite Turbo CVT gets a cash discount of ₹20,000, an exchange bonus of ₹30,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹5,000. All variants barring the XE AMT can be purchased with interest rates starting at 6.99 per cent.

Nissan Magnite Facelift

The Magnite is Nissan’s major and only volume seller and the upcoming facelift will be key to maintaining the model’s strong sales momentum. The model is nearly four years into its product lifecycle and the automaker is expected to get give it revised styling, new upholstery, better cabin materials as well as fit and finish, and more features. Prices are also likely to be revised with the update. Nissan India currently retails two models in India - the Magnite and the recently launched X-Trail SUV. The Magnite facelift will be necessary to keep the brand afloat till upcoming compact SUVs arrive in the coming years.

