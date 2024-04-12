Volkswagen Taigun gets a price cut by up to 1.10 lakh. Check new prices

Published Apr 12, 2024

Volkswagen India has dropped prices on the Taigun compact SUV and the model is now more affordable by up to 1.10 lakh, depending on the variant

The Volkswagen Taigun range now starts from 11 lakh, going up to 18.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India

The Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI is now cheaper by 70,000 

The Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DCT with new features gets a price cut of 1.05 lakh

The Taigun GT Plus Edge 1.5 TSI DCT is more affordable by 80,000

Volkswagen is offering a maximum discount on the Taigun 1.5 GT Plus Edge DCT with new features that’s cheaper by 1.10 lakh

The reduced prices on the Taigun range will be available for a limited period 

With the price revision, the Taigun now undercuts the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Honda Elevate in the segment 

Volkswagen is gearing up to introduce Taigun GT Edge Sport lineup later this year with a sportier look
