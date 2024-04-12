Volkswagen Taigun gets a price cut by up to 1.10 lakh. Check new prices

Volkswagen India has dropped prices on the Taigun compact SUV and the model is now more affordable by up to ₹1.10 lakh, depending on the variant
The Volkswagen Taigun range now starts from ₹11 lakh, going up to ₹18.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India
The Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI is now cheaper by ₹70,000
The Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DCT with new features gets a price cut of ₹1.05 lakh
The Taigun GT Plus Edge 1.5 TSI DCT is more affordable by ₹80,000
Volkswagen is offering a maximum discount on the Taigun 1.5 GT Plus Edge DCT with new features that’s cheaper by ₹1.10 lakh
The reduced prices on the Taigun range will be available for a limited period
With the price revision, the Taigun now undercuts the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Honda Elevate in the segment
Volkswagen is gearing up to introduce Taigun GT Edge Sport lineup later this year with a sportier look