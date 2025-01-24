⁠Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 registers record near 1 million visitors

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 witnessed a record number of visitors at nearly one million visitors over five days. The 2025 Bharat Mobility expo saw a net footfall of 983,522 visitors across all three venues - Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida (UP) - which held nine concurrent events.

Bharat Mobility 2025 Footfall: Exceeding Expectations

The footfalls nearly doubled when compared to the initial estimates of five lakh visitors at the event while being substantially higher than the inaugural Bharat Mobility Expo in 2024, which saw 1.5 lakh visitors in three days. The expo saw 239 product launches and unveilings including 90 vehicle launches, showcasing the new and cutting-edge mobility technologies that will make it to our garages shortly.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara made its India debut at the expo ahead of its launch later this year

Bharat Mobility 2025: Top Car & Bike Debuts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which was dominated by electric vehicle launches and showcases. The event saw auto players including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai bring their mass-market offerings including the e Vitara and Creta EV. There were also electric offerings from Tata Motors, Kia, MG, and more, making their debut with the launch slated later in the year. Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced its foray into the Indian market with the VF 6 and VF 7 models, while also showcasing the VF 3 and its range of electric two-wheelers. The brand will introduce its range of offerings later this year.

BMW launched the India-specific iX1 LWB at the expo, while Mercedes-Benz displayed the CLA Class Concept in a special showcase. The two-wheeler space was equally enthusiastic with participants including Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Suzuki and more launching internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV offerings at the venue.

The TVS RTSx concept was one of the hot debuts at the expo, while the brand also unveiled the Jupiter CNG, the world's first-ever CNG-powered scooter

Bharat Mobility 2025: Focus On Component Ecosystem

While EVs were at the centre of all the attention, the 2025 Auto Expo also saw automakers showcase flex-fuel options of their existing two- and four-wheeled vehicles. Moreover, the Auto Components Show 2025 was equally bigger with 97 product launches at Yashobhoomi, while also highlighting the massive automotive supply chain and ecosystem that enables the Indian and global automotive sector.

The Bharat Construction Equipment Expo held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, witnessed 24 launches, including BS (CEV) Stage 5 ready equipment and electric and hydrogen-powered equipment. The Bharat Battery Show saw 21 launches with various battery and charging solutions, part of the larger ecosystem for electric vehicles. Meanwhile, the India Cycle Show 2025, organised by EEPC India, saw five launches and showcases of bicycles, e-scooters, and micro-mobility solutions, including electric bikes and scooters.

