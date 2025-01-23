In pics: Bharat Mobility Global Expo becomes world's biggest auto show

3/12

Maruti Suzuki took the stage at Auto Expo 2025 to introduce its first-ever electric car e Vitara SUV. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be built locally in India and is expected to launch soon in the country. Also, it is likely to be exported to several overseas countries as well. Besides that, Maruti Suzuki is betting big on this electric SUV to become the leading player in Indian electric passenger vehicle market by 2026. (REUTERS)