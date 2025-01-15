Five premium bikes to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is only a couple of days away, and with the long list of participating manufacturers and planned showcases, it promises to be a blockbuster automotive exhibit, spanning new cars, bikes, commercial vehicles, and more. With the expo, the Indian two-wheeler market is about to be hit with a volley of new offerings, and to that end, the premium motorcycle segment is one which everyone has their eyes on. From BMW Motorrad to Suzuki, motorcycle manufacturers are gearing up to launch new offerings. If you are headed to the expo and are planning to check out the motorcycles at the venue, here are five big bikes that you should look out for:

1 BMW S 1000 RR: The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR has been launched globally and will be introduced to the Indian markets this year. The superbike has been updated with new winglets, pro riding modes as standard and an M short-stroke throttle. The 999 cc engine now complies with Euro 5+ emissions norms and The inline-four water/oil-cooled engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,100 rpm. The bike is built around a cast aluminium frame with 45 mm USD front forks and an aluminium swing arm at the rear. Braking duties are taken up by twin 320 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear with BMW Motorrad Race ABS and ABS Pro.

2 Yamaha Tenere 700 The 2025 Yamaha Tenere 700 will be making an appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. While it may not be launched in India, Yamaha is showcasing the model, which is a step towards bringing it over to our shores. The Tenere 700 is a lightweight adventure bike that features a quad-LED headlight, new side covers, a new tail unit, and a flatter seat. It comes fitted with a new, larger 6.3-inch vertical full-colour TFT screen with smartphone connectivity features. The bike is powered by the 689 cc liquid-cooled CP2 engine carried over from the previous-gen model. This parallel-twin motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox and remains unchanged apart from the redesigned air intake aimed at improving power delivery at a lower rev range. The Tenere 700 is suspended by 43 mm fully-adjustable USD forks at the front and a monoshock with adjustable pre-load and rebound damping. It rides on 21-inch wheels at the front and 18-inch at the rear, wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. Braking duties are taken up by dual 282 mm front discs and a single 245 mm disc at the rear with three-mode switchable ABS.

3 Suzuki GSX-8R: The Suzuki GSX-8R was launched in India at ₹9.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and is also going to show up at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The all-new sports bike comes in three colour options and is powered by a 776 cc parallel-twin DOHC engine, making 81.8 bhp and 78 Nm of torque. The unit features a 270-degree crankshaft that allows for a balanced power delivery across different rpms. The bike comes with Suzuki’s patented ‘Cross Balancer’ system that aids in reducing vibrations. The 2025 GSX-8R is equipped with the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which hosts various rider aids, such as the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector and the four-step traction control. The bike is built around a steel pipe frame, with Showa Separate Function Fork - Big Piston (SFF-BP) mounted invertedly at the front. The rear suspension is a link-type monoshock with a lightweight aluminium swingarm for improved torsional rigidity. There are disc brakes all around with ABS as standard and the bike is fitted with Dunlop RoadSport 2 radial tyres around 17-inch rims.

4 Honda CBR650R: The Honda CBR650R was updated in 2024 and will be sold on our shores in 2025, with a showcase expected at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The fully-faired middleweight sports bike is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four engine that remains unchanged from the previous-gen model. The unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox and makes 95 bhp and 63 Nm of torque. With the 2024 update, Honda has introduced a new E-clutch technology that removes the need for using the clutch lever to shift gears or to stop the bike. The bike is built around a steel diamond frame with 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston front forks and a 10-step adjustable rear monoshock. The CBR650R features a new five-inch TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, bringing call and SMS alerts alongside turn-by-turn navigation. Braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm front discs and a single 240 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control.

5 BMW R 1300 GS: The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure was launched in 2024 and it will be brought to India, with a showcase confirmed for the expo. It packs in more features as standard over the regular R 1300 GS and now features heated grips, TPMS, and engine drag torque control. It further features BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro, Cruise control DCC with brake function, DSA and auxiliary headlamps. The R 1300 GS Adventure is powered by the same boxer engine that drives the R 1300 GS. The engine is capable of delivering 143 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. There is a six-speed gearbox on duty and BMW has further included a new Automated Shift Assistant. The R 1300 GS Adventure features a new Dynamic Suspension Adjustment that adapts front and rear damping according to the selected riding mode, terrain condition, and rider manoeuvres.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: