Bentley onboards actor Lucien Laviscount as global brand ambassador

Bentley Motors has confirmed British actor Lucien Laviscount as its new global brand ambassador, following his recent appearances at major Bentley events, including the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Bentley x Joe & the Juice collaboration launch. His official appointment ends months of speculation surrounding his growing association with the brand.

From Burnley streets to Bentley’s Crewe headquarters

Laviscount, known for his role in Emily in Paris, recalled his first encounter with a Bentley as a child in Burnley, a moment that left a strong impression. Decades later, he owns a bespoke Mulliner Continental GT Speed finished in Onyx black, featuring a Beluga and Fern Green interior and Galaxy Stone veneers.

During a recent visit to Bentley’s factory in Crewe, Laviscount met long-time employees, some from families that have worked at the company for generations. He described being inspired by their attention to detail and the continuity of craftsmanship that has defined the marque for over a century.

His role and engagements so far

Before the official announcement, Laviscount had already taken part in several brand events:

Goodwood Festival of Speed: Drove the Bentley Speed 6 up the iconic Hillclimb and met fans.

Bentley x Joe & the Juice launch: Engaged with Bentley’s growing enthusiast community in London.

Crewe factory tour: Observed Bentley’s handcrafting process and met artisans behind the marque’s cars.

Expanding Bentley’s global storytelling

As an ambassador, Laviscount will continue to participate in Bentley’s key international events and creative collaborations. He is also expected to work alongside External Creative Directors Mai Ikuzawa and Greg Williams on an upcoming brand campaign.

Bentley’s Global Marketing Director Ben Whattam said the partnership reflects Bentley’s tradition of celebrating individuals who embody its spirit — drawing parallels to the brand’s early “Bentley Boys and Girls" community.

Shared values

In a statement, Laviscount linked his appointment to his working-class roots in Burnley, saying it represents “a meeting point between heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation."

Beyond acting, Laviscount is also the global face of Dolce & Gabbana Men and an ambassador for Formula E, reflecting his growing presence in global lifestyle and automotive circles.

