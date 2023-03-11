Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to open tomorrow: All you need to know

After the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Centre is ready to open yet another expressway in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Sunday, March 12. The expressway, which passes through Nidaghatta, is 118-km long and has been developed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of around ₹8,480 crore. The expressway promises to bring down time take to drive between Bengaluru and Mysuru to just 75 minutes, a drastic drop from three hours taken earlier.

On Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the construction of the new expressway, which is part of the NH-275, will also have four rail overbridges, nine large bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses. PM Modi also reacted to the new expressway saying, "An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory."

Ahead of the inauguration, the police has issued traffic advisory. It suggests guidelines and alternative routes. According to the advisory, vehicles traveling from Mysuru to Bengaluru through Mandya have been urged to take the Mysuru-Bannur-Kirugavalu-Halaguru-Kanakapura-Bengaluru road. Vehicles from Mysuru to Tumakuru through Mandya have been requested to take the Mysuru-Srirangapatna-Pandavapura-Nagamangala-Bellur cross-Tumakuru road. Vehicles from Tumakuru to Mysuru through Mandya are requested to take the Tumakuru-Bellur cross-Nagamangala-Pandavapura-Srirangapatna-Mysuru road. Vehicles from Bengaluru towards Mysuru are requested to take the Bengaluru-Channapatna-Halaguru-Malavalli-Kirugavalu-Halaguru-Bannur-Mysuru road. Vehicles heading from Bengaluru to MM hills through Maddur are requested to take the Bengaluru-Halaguru-Malavalli-Kollegala-MM hills road instead.

The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway starts from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru and ends at Ring Road junction in Mysuru. The expressway has been designed to achieve a speed of 110 to 120 kms per hour. Expect the speed limit to be between 100 kmph and 120 kmph.

For safety purposes, NHAI has banned two and three-wheelers from using the expressway after toll fees are implemented. Vehicles using the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway are expected to be charged ₹135 as toll fees. NHAI is likely to implement toll fees in a phased manner. Toll collection at the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch is expected to start next week while the second phase between Nidaghatta and Mysuru will be implemented later. The toll plazas will have more than 10 gates and offer FASTag lanes for smooth traffic movement.

The expressway will also have several pit stops. A 30-acre roadside amenities is being developed at Channapatna. It will offer commuters with food joints, restrooms, petrol pump and even EV charging stations. However, it could take few more months before it becomes fully operational.

The expressway will have five bypasses including Srirangapatna bypass, Mandya bypass, Bidadi bypass, a 22-kilometre-long stretch that bypasses Ramanagara and Channapatna and the Maddur bypass. These bypasses have been constructed mainly to reduce traffic congestion.

