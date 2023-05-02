Bajaj domestic sales increased by 109% to 2,13,172 units in April 2023

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday announced its sales figures for April 2023. The manufacturer sold 2,13,172 total units in April 2023 which is an increase of 109 per cent as compared to the sales figures of April 2022 which stood at 1,02,177 units. However, the export figures fell from 2,08,597 units to 1,18,106 during the same time period. That was a fall of 43 per cent.

In terms of two-wheeler sales figures, during April 2023, the brand sold 1,81,828 units whereas last year, this figure stood at 93,233 units. The export figures were 1,88,478 units in April 2022 whereas in April 2023, the figures decreased by 44 per cent to 1,06,157 units. Overall, the manufacturer saw a growth of 2 per cent in the two-wheeler segment.

Then there are the commercial sales. The domestic sales increased from 8,944 units to 31,344 units in April 2022 and April 2023 respectively. The export figures were 20,119 units in April 2022, it decreased by 41 per cent to 11,949 in April 2023. Overall, the manufacturer experienced a growth of 49 per cent in the commercial segment.

It is important to note that these figures include the Chetak which is an electric scooter from Bajaj Auto. Bajaj recently introduced a new Premium variant. It is priced at ₹1.51 lakh ex-showroom. Bajaj Chetak now has an IDC-claimed range of 108 km. There are new colours on offer as well a new colour display.

Watch: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?

The latest launch from Bajaj Auto was the 2023 Pulsar NS160 and the Pulsar NS200. Both motorcycles got new hardware in the form of new 33 mm USD forks in the front, there are new alloys, disc rotors and calipers as well. The instrument cluster is also updated to show more information. Apart from this, the engines on both motorcycles are OBD2 compliant.

First Published Date: