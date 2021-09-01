This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bajaj Auto witnesses 5% sales increment at 3,73,270 units in August
Two-wheeler
giant
Bajaj
Auto
has
reported
a
total
sales
growth
of
5
per
cent
at
3,73,270
units
in
August
this
year
as
compared
to
a
total
of
3,56,199
units
in
the
same
month
last
year.
The
company's
domestic
sales
were,
however,
down
by
7
per
cent
at
1,72,595
units
as
compared
to
1,85,879
units
sold
in
August
last
year.
Bajaj
Auto's
total
two-wheeler
sales
stood
at
3,38,310
units
as
compared
to
3,21,058
units
in
the
year-ago
month,
up
5
per
cent.
However,
domestic
two-wheeler
sales
saw
a
dip
of
11
per
cent
at
1,57,971
units
as
against
1,78,220
units
in
the
same
month
last
year.
Two-wheeler
exports
rose
in
August
this
year
by
26
per
cent
at
1,80,339
units
as
compared
to
1,42,838
units
in
the
corresponding
month
a
year
ago.
The
company's
total
commercial
vehicles
sales
were
down
by
one
per
cent
and
stood
at
34,960
units
last
month
as
against
35,141
units
in
August
of
2020.
While
domestic
sales
of
commercial
vehicles
rose
by
91
per
cent
to
14,624
units
in
August
this
year,
exports
of
commercial
vehicles
saw
a
dip
of
26
per
cent
at
20,336
units.
The
figures
for
domestic
commercial
vehicle
sales
in
the
corresponding
month
a
year
ago
stood
at
7,659
units
and
that
of
exports
stood
at
27,482
units.
Bajaj
Auto
is
gearing
up
for
the
launch
of
a
new
touring-specific
variant
of
its
highly
popular
Dominar
400
motorcycle,
HT
Auto
had
previously
reported
quoting
sources.
The
bike
is
expected
to
be
launched
in
the
country
this
month
and
will
carry
a
slightly
higher
price
tag
than
the
existing
model
which
has
a
price
tag
of
₹2.11
lakh
(ex-showroom).
With
the
new
Dominar
400,
Bajaj
Auto
hopes
to
appeal
to
riders
who
prefer
to
travel
long
distances
on
a
their
motorbikes.