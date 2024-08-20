Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Bajaj Auto To Hike Provision For Deferred Tax By 211 Crore. What It Means

Bajaj Auto to hike provision for deferred tax by 211 crore. What it means

By: PTI
Updated on: 20 Aug 2024, 07:12 AM
Follow us on:
  • Bajaj Auto is making accounting provisions for deferred tax as per applicable law on fair value gains on these investments.
Bajaj Auto is making accounting provisions for deferred tax as per applicable law on fair value gains on these investments. (REUTERS)

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said it will need to increase its provision for deferred tax by 211 crore due to the withdrawal of indexation benefit and change in the tax rate on long-term capital gains on debt mutual fund.

The company invests its surplus funds into a range of asset classes, including debt mutual funds. It was making accounting provisions for deferred tax as per applicable law on fair value gains on these investments, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

A one-time impact will be made while computing the profit after tax, and reporting the financial results for Q2 of FY25, it added.

Bajaj Auto said the Finance (No 2) Act 2024 withdraws the indexation benefit on long-term capital gains on debt mutual funds purchased before 1 April 2023.

"Further, the tax rate with respect to long-term capital gains for the said asset class has been changed from 20 per cent plus surcharge and cess (with indexation) to 12.5 per cent plus surcharge and cess (without indexation)," it added.

Due to the withdrawal of the indexation benefit and change in tax rate, the accounting provision for Deferred Tax on Investment Income so created needs to be restated, the company said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Bajaj Platina 110
Engine Icon115.45 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹ 70,400 - 79,821
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Platina 100
Engine Icon102.0 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹67,808
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine Icon124.4 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹ 81,843 - 94,957
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Bajaj Avenger 400
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon28.0 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bajaj Dominar 250
Engine Icon248.77 cc Mileage Icon35.03 kmpl
₹ 1.84 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Engine Icon149.5 cc Mileage Icon47.5 kmpl
₹ 1.14 - 1.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

"The current accounting provision for deferred tax created by the company would need to be increased by 211 crore to recognise the aforesaid change. A provision in respect of this cumulative one-time impact will be made while computing the profit after tax and in reporting the financial results for Q2 of FY 2024-25," it added.

The company further said only a provision is being made in the books of accounts at this point in time to record the deferred tax in line with the applicable accounting standards and the recently enacted tax change.

The actual payment of tax would be made at the time of redemption of these mutual funds. The cash outgo towards tax could be different at the time of redemption depending on the actual gain and actual prevailing tax regime, it added.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2024, 07:12 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Bajaj Auto
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS