2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched. Top highlights

Bajaj has launched its most powerful Pulsar in the Indian market.
It is powered by the same engine as the Dominar 400.
The engine puts out 39 bhp and 35 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.
The motorcycle comes with riding modes, ABS modes and traction control.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has a top speed of 154 kmph
There is new instrument cluster that is controlled via new set of buttons on the left handlebar
Braking duties are done by disc brakes at both ends. Up-front there is a set of USD forks and a monoshock at the rear.
Available in 4 colours - Glossy Racing Red, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey, the all new Pulsar NS 400 is priced at ₹ 1,85,000
Bookings are open at ₹5,000 and deliveries will start in June.