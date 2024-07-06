Automotive news recap, July 5: Major developments you may have missed

July 3 was a big day for the automobile sector in India. There were some major developments that happened yesterday. With the insane pace of the automotive sector, it could be a bit difficult to remain up to speed. However, worry not because HT Auto has compiled a list of all the major developments that happened on July 5.

Bajaj Freedom 125 launched: Is the world's first CNG motorcycle

This is probably the biggest development that happened in the automotive world. Bajaj Auto launched the world's first motorcycle that is powered by CNG. It is offered in three variants with prices starting from ₹95,000 and going up to ₹1.10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Bajaj Freedom has a total range of 330 km and Bajaj claims that it would drop down the running cost by 50 per cent.

Maruti Brezza variant lineup to expand: New Urbano edition to be introduced

Maruti Suzuki will soon be introducing a new variant of the Brezza which will be called Urbano Edition. Maruti will add 23 accessories to the SUV which costs up to ₹1.34 lakh. It is expected that the new special edition will be based on LXi and VXi variants and there would also be CNG powertrain on offer.

Ducati DesertX lineup to expand soon: Ducati DesertX Discovery is coming to India

Ducati India has listed the DesertX Discovery on India's website. This would be third DesertX motorcycle once it launches in India. Ducati already sells the standard DesertX and DesertX Rally. The new DesertX Discovery will cost ₹21.5 lakh ex-showroom. Ducati says that the DesertX Discovery is designed to be more versatile and accessorized.

Renault discounts: Discounts of up to ₹ 40,000 on Triber, Kwid and Kiger

Renault is providing discounts of up to ₹40,000 on its vehicles. The French automaker offers only three models in the Indian market, namely the Kwid hatchback, the Kiger sub-compact SUV, and the Triber three-row MPV. In addition to cash discounts, customers can also avail exchange and loyalty bonuses among other benefits.

Tata Nexon: Benefits of up to ₹ 1 lakh being offered

Tata Nexon has recently achieved a significant sales milestone by selling 700,000 units of the compact SUV in the Indian market. The company has revealed that customers can now avail benefits of up to ₹1 lakh on the purchase of the Nexon. It should be emphasized that this promotional offer is time-limited.

