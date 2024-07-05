Tata Nexon gets benefits of up to 1 lakh. Check details

Tata Nexon recently celebrated its sales milestone as the brand sold 7 lakh units of the compact SUV in the Indian market. The manufacturer has announced that they will be offering benefits of up to ₹1 lakh on the Nexon. It is important to note that this offer is valid for a limited time only.

Tata Nexon is sold with multiple powertrain options. It competes against Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Mahindra XUV 3XO among oth

Tata Motors offers the Nexon in four variants. There is Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. There is also a Dark Edition of the compact SUV that is available with the Creative and Fearless trims. Customers can choose from seven colour options.

Tata Nexon: Specs

There are two engine options - a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol engine puts out 118 bhp and 170 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed manual gearbox and a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The diesel engine produces 113 bhp and 260 Nm. It gets a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT.

Watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Tata Nexon: Price

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹8 lakh and goes up to ₹15.80 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon: Rivals

The primary rivals of the Nexon are the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Also Read : Want Tata Safari alternatives? Here are 5 other great 3-row options to look at

Tata Nexon CNG: Coming soon

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the CNG-powered Nexon in the Indian market. It would be the first vehicle in India to get a CNG powertrain with a turbocharged engine from the factory. It was one of the main highlights of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

Once launched, it would be called Nexon iCNG just like the rest of the CNG vehicles of Tata Motors. It would prioritise safety just like other iCNG models. Tata will include a micro switch that automatically shuts off the engine during CNG refuelling, leak-proof materials in the CNG kit to minimise gas escapes, and thermal incident protection to safeguard against overheating.

The Nexon iCNG might also come equipped with a single, advanced ECU for improved system control and potentially offer features like direct CNG starting, automatic fuel switching, a modular fuel filter design, and a leak detection system. It's important to note that these are anticipated features, and confirmation will come closer to launch.

