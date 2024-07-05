Kwid to Kiger: Renault offers discount of up to 40,000 on all cars in July

French auto giant Renault is offering heavy discounts across its lineup in India in July. The carmaker has announced benefits on all its cars for the next few weeks. These cars are offered with benefits up to ₹40,000. Renault sells only three models in India. These include the Kwid hatchback, the Kiger sub-compact SUV and the Triber three-row MPV. The benefits offered by the French carmaker includes cash discounts, exchange and loyalty bonus besides others. Here is a look at which model gets the maximum benefits this month.

Renault Kwid:

The 2024 Renault Kwid is one of the most affordable hatchbacks to come with a touchscreen infotainment system.

The Kwid hatchback, Renault's smallest offering in India, is available with discounts worth up to ₹40,000 in July. The Maruti Alto K10 rival can be purchased with a cash discount and exchange benefit of ₹15,000 each. The customers can also avail loyalty bonus worth up to ₹10,000. Renault is also offering additional benefits for Kwid customers for those who refer others to buy a model from the carmaker. There are benefits under the loyalty programme as well.

Renault Kwid comes at a starting price of ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the hatchback goes up to ₹6.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The Kwid is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine which comes mated to either a manual or AMT gearbox.

Renault Kiger:

Renault Kiger SUV is the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India which comes at a starting price of ₹ 5.99lakh (ex-showroom)

Renault is offering discount of up to ₹40,000 on its sole SUV in the lineup too. The benefits include cash benefits worth ₹15,000, car exchange benefit of up to ₹15,000 and loyalty bonus of up to ₹10,000. Besides these three, Renault is also offering additional benefits for Kiger customers like referral programme among others.

Renault sells the Kiger SUV at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹11.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant with turbocharged engine. Under the hood is a 1.0-litre petrol motor which comes mated to either manual, AMT or CVT gearboxes. The Kiger rivals to the likes of Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter among others in the small SUV segment.

Renault Triber:

The Triber MPV is one of the most popular three-row models in India and has crossed the one lakh sales milestone in India.

The three-row MPV from Renault also gets similar benefits like the Kiger and Kwid in July. The overall ₹40,000 discount also includes similar cash benefits as well as exchange and loyalty bonuses.

Price of the Renault Triber MPV starts from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that powers the likes of Kwid and Kiger, the price of the MPV goes up to ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The engine comes mated to either a manual or and AMT transmission unit. The Triber rivals the likes of Maruti Ertiga in the entry-level three-row passenger vehicle segment.

