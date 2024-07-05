HT Auto
Maruti Brezza To Get New Edition Called Urbano. Check What Is New

Maruti Brezza to get new edition called Urbano. Check what is new

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Jul 2024, 17:13 PM
  • The Brezza Urbano edition will be heavily accessorised to attract buyers looking for an affordable SUV with necessary features.
Maruti Brezza Urbano
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch a new variant of the Brezza, its best-selling SUV in India. It will be available from the entry-level LXi variant and will get CNG version as well. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Cruise Rider)
Maruti Brezza Urbano
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch a new variant of the Brezza, its best-selling SUV in India. It will be available from the entry-level LXi variant and will get CNG version as well. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Cruise Rider)

Maruti Suzuki is likely to come up with a new variant of the Brezza sub-compact SUV. According to reports, the new variant will be called Brezza Urbano and is expected to be a similar addition like the Dream Series versions of the carmaker's other models including the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso. The price of the Brezza Urbano is likely to be slightly higher than the base variant of the SUV. Maruti will add 23 accessories to the SUV which costs up to 1.34 lakh. Here is a look at what changes are expected in the Brezza Urbano edition SUV.

Maruti Brezza Urbano: Variants and pricing

Maruti Suzuki has not officially announced any detail about the upcoming Urbano Edition of the Brezza. However, a leaked brochure on social media claims it will be based on the LXi and VXi variants. The edition will also be available with CNG technology. According to reports, the price of the Brezza Urbano will start from 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), around 15,000 more than the base variant of the SUV. The Brezza is priced from 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version. The SUV rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO among others in the sub-compact segment.

Also Read : Mahindra five-door Thar latest spy shots reveal new features

Maruti Brezza Urbano: Accessories expected to be added

The new edition of Brezza will come with accessory packs that will cost less than their usual prices. Maruti has offered these features to customise the base and mid variants of the SUV to make them more attractive. The LXi variant of the Urbano edition gets accessories worth more than 50,000 for as less as 15,000. These include a rear parking camera, a touchscreen infotainment system, speakers, front fog lamp kit front and rear skid plates, chrome garnish at the front and rear, body side moulding and a wheel arch cladding. The VXi variant customers can get all these features as well as a special dashboard trim, metal sill guards, a registration plate frame and 3D floor mats at an extra cost of 3,500 instead of 26,149 when bought separately.

Also Read : Thinking of Hyundai Creta alternatives? Five mid-size SUVs that you can buy

Maruti Brezza Urbano: Engine

Under the hood, Maruti will continue to offer the 1.5-litre four cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which is also offered with the CNG variants. The engine, which will come mated to both manual and automatic transmissions, can generate 102 bhp of power and 137 Nm of torque.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2024, 17:13 PM IST

