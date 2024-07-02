Automotive news recap, July 1: Major stories that you may have missed

The world of automobiles is one of the most happening segments as exciting developments continue to flow in from all parts of the globe. Whether it is cars, motorcycles or automotive technologies, the insane pace of developments is continuous in this domain and keeping pace with that can often be a daunting task.

Worry not because HT Auto has you covered from all sides. We present the biggest developments from the automotive world from Monday, July 1. Take a look:

Petrol & diesel prices slashed in Maharashtra

Good news for motorists in Maharashtra, as the price of petrol and diesel in the state have been reduced from July 1, giving the citizens a much-needed breather. The price cut comes on the back of the reduction of Value-Added-Tax (VAT) by the Maharashtra government for petrol and diesel.

Triumph Speed 400 & Triumph Scrambler 400X hit new milestone

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles joined hands to launch the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X in India. These Triumph motorcycles crossed a new sales milestone of 50,000 units within a year in the country after being introduced in June 2023.

Chinese cars to grab 33% global PV market share by 2030

A study forecasts that one in every three cars sold globally by the end of this decade will be Chinese cars. This means that Chinese auto companies are thriving to capture a sizeable market share in the global automobile market and are likely to grab a 33 per cent share in new vehicle sales by 2030.

Renault aims to lower EV battery costs by 20%

Renault is aiming to lower the battery costs for its electric vehicles by 20 per cent and to achieve this, the company has joined hands with LGES and CATL through the French company's EV wing Ampere. With this strategy, Renault's electric cars would be significantly cheaper in the near future.

Delhi-Gurugram traffic on NH48 to remain affected for 3-4 days

Delhi-Gurugram traffic on the NH48 will remain affected for 3-4 days, leading to vehicular congestion on the stretch, said Delhi Traffic Police. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is doing maintenance work there, which is resulting in this traffic disruption.

