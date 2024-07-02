Delhi-Gurugram traffic to remain affected for 3-4 days on NH48

Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for 3-4 days on NH-48 in the carriageway from Gurugram towards Delhi given the ongoing work being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Delhi Traffic Police posted on X stating that traffic will remain affected for 3-4 days on NH48 in the carriageway from Gurugram towards Delhi as the

Taking to the microblogging site, Delhi Traffic Police posted on X, "Traffic will remain affected for 3-4 days on NH-48 in the carriageway from Gurugram towards Delhi as service road of NH-48 going from Shiv Murti towards Rangpuri has been closed due to ongoing work being carried out by NHAI. Commuters coming to Delhi via NH-48 are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

The NHAI began work on topping the 121-km stretch of NH 48 between Dahisar and Achhad near the Gujarat border more than six months ago, in December 2023, by closing off one lane on either arm of the highway.

Earlier, traffic movement was restricted at Okhla Underpass due to waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police announced on June 30.

"Movement of traffic is restricted at Okhla Underpass due to waterlogging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the police posted on X.

On June 29, a 60-year-old man drowned in the waters at Okhla Underpass, which was submerged following heavy rain on Friday in the national capital. Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday and Saturday, causing waterlogging, traffic jams, rain-related accidents, casualties, and injuries, prompting the government to take measures to tackle the situation.

Two boys died allegedly due to drowning near the rainwater-flooded Siraspur underpass in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Saturday, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, a call about the drowning of a 12-year-old boy near Siraspur underpass was received at Samaypur Badli Police Station at 2:25 PM. Upon reaching the spot, it was observed that the underpass near the metro was flooded with almost 2.5-3 feet of water.

Earlier on June 28, two children who had left their homes to play in rainwater drowned after falling into a deep rainwater ditch in the New Usmanpur area of Delhi, police said.

The deceased were aged 8 and 10 years old and were residents of Som Bazaar, Gamri, in the New Usmanpur area.

Despite heavy rains lashing the national capital over the past few days, the Delhi Metro saw a significant surge in passenger journeys. On Friday, June 28, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported over 69 lakh passenger journeys.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recorded over 69 lakh passenger journeys on Friday, even as the Metro services operated without any disruption with a punctuality of 99.95 per cent despite the heavy rains that lashed the city and its peripheries," DMRC said in a post on X.

