Auto recap, Sept 22: MG Windsor variants detailed, new Maruti Dzire expectations

MG Windsor EV variants explained

MG Windsor EV has been launched as the third electric car from MG in India. The electric crossover has been launched with a battery subscription program, where the car costs ₹9.99 lakh and the battery subscription charges are ₹3.5 per kilometre. Now the automaker has revealed the pricing of the EV without the battery subscription plan, where the car comes fully owned by the consumer. Available in three different variants, here are the MG Windsor EV variants explained.

New-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire nearing launch. Key features expectations

New-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is nearing launch and it is expected to come sharing a plethora of features with the new Swift hatchback. The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan is likely to debut during the festive season. Ahead of that, prototypes of the Maruti Suzuki sedan have been spotted multiple times revealing the tweaked design and some features as well. The upcoming iteration of the popular car would come sharing a plethora of design elements and features with its hatchback sibling Maruti Suzuki Swift, which received a fourth-generation avatar few months back.

Ford recalls 144,000 Maverick pickup trucks over rear camera issue

Ford has issued a recall campaign for its Maverick pickup trucks affecting 144,000 units of the vehicle. The aforementioned Ford Maverick pickup trucks have been recalled over a memory leak in the software, which freezes the rear-view camera images while the affected vehicles reverse. This issue could be troublesome and result in a mishap while the drivers reverse the affected Ford Maverick pickup trucks.

