2024 MG Windsor EV: Variants explained
MG has announced the price list for the Windsor EV. While the MG Windsor EV was earlier launched at ₹9.99 lakh with battery as a service (BaaS) option, now the company announced the outright purchase prices for the electric vehicle. Meanwhile, without the BaaS option, the MG Windsor EV starts at ₹13.50 lakh.
With the BaaS option consumers would have to pay a usage charge of ₹3.5 per km, in effect renting the battery. This presents an interesting balance between lower initial ownership costs and ongoing battery usage expenses.
Also check these Vehicles
(Also read: MG Windsor EV full prices revealed, starts from ₹13.50 lakh with fixed battery)
The base-spec Windsor EV lays a good foundation for what's essentially expected, while the middle-spec brings in a whole bunch of niceties that bring considerable joy to the drive. The top-spec variant adds only four features on paper, but these additions make a fair deal of difference by way of dialling up the cabin's ambiance and overall refinement.
MG Windsor EV: Excite
The MG Windsor EV's base-spec variant, Excite, is priced at ₹13.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile if customers are willing for BaaS, the price of the base variant comes down to ₹9.99 lakh. Even at that price point, the Excite variant offers a comprehensive range of features.
The Windsor EV from the base spec itself gets LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and 17-inch wheels. However, these are steel wheels with covers. The exterior design is further enhanced by flush door handles. Inside, the cabin features fabric seats and a 60:40 split rear seat. The infotainment system is a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Steering-mounted audio controls, multiple USB ports and a 12V power outlet are also available.
(Also read: MG Comet EV & ZS EV get more affordable with battery rental option. Check prices)
It further gets rear AC vents for rear passengers. The rear seat can be reclined for added comfort. A 7-inch digital driver display provides essential information. Keyless entry and automatic climate control add to the convenience. Safety features include cruise control, hill-start and hill-descent assist, six airbags, all-disc brakes, an electronic parking brake, electronic stability control, auto headlamps, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rain-sensing wipers.
MG Windsor EV: Exclusive
The Exclusive variant of the MG Windsor EV builds upon the Excite variant and its prices at ₹14.50 lakh. It comes with an array of premium features. The MG Windsor EV Exclusive boasts 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, smart flush door handles, leather seats and soft-touch finish on the dashboard and door pads.
The cabin further gets a larger 15.6 inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8 inch digital driver display, six way adjustable power driver seats as well along with a wireless phone charger. The MG Windsor EV Exclusive variant also gets auto-folding ORVMs, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, a 360-degree camera, LED cornering lights, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an auto-dimming IRVM, a rear defogger and connected car technology.
MG Windsor EV: Essence
The top of the line MG Windsor EV Essence is priced at ₹15.50 lakh and offers several enhancements over the Exclusive trim. It features multi-color ambient lighting to create a customizable interior atmosphere, a premium nine speaker Infinity audio system, a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats and an air purifier for improved air quality within the cabin.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.