Ford recalls 144,000 Maverick pickup trucks over rear camera issue

Ford has issued a recall campaign for its Maverick pickup trucks affecting 144,000 units of the vehicle. The aforementioned Ford Maverick pickup trucks have been recalled over a memory leak in the software, which freezes the rear-view camera images while the affected vehicles reverse. This issue could be troublesome and result in a mishap while the drivers reverse the affected Ford Maverick pickup trucks.

Ford Maverick pickup trucks have been recalled again and this time owing to a software glitch that freezes the rear-view camera image while reversing

The US auto major has stated that the recall campaign has affected the 2022-2024 model year Maverick pickups, which were built between 3rd February 2021 and 28th November 2023. The OEM also said that its dealerships will fix the issue by updating the concerned software. However, the automaker has said that these software patches can't be sent over the air and hence, the affected owners will have to take their vehicles to the dealerships. Ford will start notifying the affected owners from 30th September.

Ford claims to have learnt about the issue in June 2024 and conducted stress tests on the system that uncovered a memory leak in the software that could lead to a frozen rearview camera display image. The automaker also discovered four additional vulnerabilities that could result in the image not appearing or being delayed. The automaker has further stated that it has received four warranty claims, 22 complaints and two reported accidents related to the issue. However, the carmaker claims it is not aware of any injuries related to this issue.

This isn't the first time Ford has recalled the Maverick pickup truck in recent times. The auto company recalled certain Mavericks models earlier this year as well owing to a gear shifting issue, where the affected pickup trucks were shifting into neutral on their own.

