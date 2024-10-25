Auto recap, Oct 24: Royal Enfield electric bike spotted, Mahindra race car seen

Wondering what happened in the world of automobiles all of yesterday? Is it difficult to keep up with your passion for staying up to speed with all motor-related developments? Do you have a need to filter news from nonsense? We hear you and so, here's a collection of the most significant developments from Thursday, October 24:

Royal Enfield's first-ever e-bike spotted

Hold on to the handlebars folks because ahead of its official reveal, the first-ever Royal Enfield electric bike has been spotted as part of a teaser from the company itself. Essentially a city-commuter-like model, the upcoming Royal Enfield electric bike is likely to take several styling cues from existing offering from the company. The spy shots reveal things like LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, adjustable brake levers and switchgear that have already been seen in many other Royal Enfield models. Unfortunately though, not much is known yet about the battery pack or range capabilities.

Mahindra M11Electro electric race car revealed

The 2025 M11Electro electric race car has been revealed as the latest Mahindra electric race car for the Formula E championship. The race car primarily sports new livery which includes a generous splash of Red and Silver while also sporting upgrades in terms of new set of tyres, more power (as per regulations) and has been tested for around 500 kms each day in recent times, as per the company.

Cricketer Suresh Raina brings home the latest Kia Carnival

Launched earlier this month, the fourth-generation Carnival has already found a celebrity as its owner. Cricketer Suresh Raina has become the latest to own the MPV that now comes in a single, fully-loaded Limousine+ version and costs ₹65 lakhs (before taxes). The Carnival now has a more refined 2.2-litre diesel engine that is mated to an eight-speed gearbox. It also features several styling updates and feature additions.

Sorry India, Musk has no plans of a cheaper Tesla!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has mostly slammed the door on the possibility of an electric car from his company costing under $25,000 (approximately ₹21 lakhs). He has instead insisted that the focus is on autonomous driving. While Musk had said in 2020 that a more-affordable Tesla than the Model 3 is in the works, he has now called it ‘silly.’ It was previously expected that Tesla could target markets like India and Brazil with its ‘Model 2’ but well, that is not happening.

