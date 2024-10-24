Mahindra M11Electro electric race car breaks cover for Season 11 with new livery

Mahindra Racing has revealed the 2025 M11Electro electric race car as its newest challenger for Formula E World Championship Season 11. The new M11Electro sports a new livery for the latest season with a healthy dose of red, silver and carbon black dominating the exterior. The Gen3 Evo car is all set to challenge the norm bringing in more power, all-wheel drive capability and new bodywork.

Mahindra M11Electro New Livery

The new livery is just one part of the new package on the Mahindra M11Electro. The race car packs a new powertrain developed by the Banbury-based outfit, along with a revised suspension and rear-end packages. The team says the Gen3 Evo is the fastest-ever FIA single-seater electric race car and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 1.82 seconds. That’s 30 per cent quicker than contemporary Formula 1 cars. The top speed is capped at 322 kmph.

Speaking on the launch of the new livery, Frederic Bertrand, CEO - Mahindra Racing, said, “Having made changes to our team structure last year, things are slowly falling into place. A lot will have changed on track, too, and we have to see where we are relative to the competition, but we’ve had a positive off-season, and testing has progressed as planned, so now we’re looking forward to heading to Valencia with the other teams next month to get a better read on what our Gen3 Evo car will be capable of."

The M11Electro can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 1.82 seconds making it faster than the current Formula 1 cars with a top speed of 322 kmph

Mahindra M11Electro Upgrades

Formula E has also worked on making the Gen3 Evo car more engaging for the upcoming season. The single-seater gets all-wheel drive in the Duels, at race starts and during the twice-mandatory Attack Mode activations, bringing a new exciting element to the championship, while allowing teams to try out different strategies. The car also gets grippier tyres from Hankook, its new tyre supplier, which are estimated to improve performance by 5-10 per cent on the track.

The M11Electro will be piloted by drivers Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara in Season 11. Mahindra Racing has been struggling with pace and performance in the previous seasons and is looking to restore its competitiveness with the latest update. The team says it has been testing the M11Electro with an average of 500 km per test day and the results have been “positive".

Preparing for his second season with Mahindra Racing, Nyck de Vries, said, “It’s always interesting when Formula E introduces a new car. It’s important that we continue to evolve with the technology, and this new GEN3 Evo in particular will add some different elements to the racing. The car looks fantastic, and testing has gone well. I’m confident that we can continue to make steps forward as a team and pick up the momentum from where we left off at the end of Season 10."

Teammate Edoardo Mortara said, “Testing has definitely been promising so far, but as always, there is plenty to do to ensure we keep developing and keep improving. A new car is a fresh opportunity for all the teams, and seeing it here in person, with the new livery, everything feels a lot more real. I can’t wait to get to Valencia and to get a clearer understanding of where we are, and where we can go from here."

Formula E Season 11

The Formula E Season 11 is set to kick off on December 7, 2024, at the Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paolo. The next season has a 16-race calendar but India won’t feature on the same after the Hyderabad e-Prix was cancelled last season.

