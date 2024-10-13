Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Oct 12: Mg Windsor Ev & Mahindra Thar Roxx Deliveries Begin, New Jeep Meridian Bookings Commenced

Auto recap, Oct 12: MG Windsor EV & Mahindra Thar Roxx deliveries begin & more..

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Oct 2024, 08:36 AM
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, October 12.

MG Windsor EV deliveries begin on Dussehra

The all-new MG Windsor EV has begun reaching customer homes today on Dussehra's auspicious occasion. JSW MG Motor India launched the new Windsor EV earlier last month and the crossover is priced between 13.50 lakh and 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Windsor EV is the first electric offering to get the Battery as a Service (BaaS) purchase option that brings down the asking price to 10 lakh with an additional rental of 3.5 per kilometre.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV deliveries begin on Dussehra

Mahindra Thar Roxx deliveries begin across India

Mahindra and Mahindra have commenced deliveries of the Thar Roxx in the Indian market today. The SUV was launched in mid-August while the prices of the 4x4 variants were revealed later. Mahindra Thar Roxx gathered a huge interest as the SUV clocked 1.76 lakh bookings in just one hour of opening. The SUV is priced between 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx deliveries begin across India

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Jeep Meridian
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 29.90 - 39.83 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

2025 Jeep Meridian bookings open

(Also read: 2025 Jeep Meridian bookings open, Here's what you should know before booking one for yourself)

Jeep has opened bookings for its Meridian 2025 SUV in the Indian markets. The brand is using the tagline ‘Built for BIG’ for its newest product in the luxury segment. The Meridian in the Indian market is the second most expensive offering in the Jeep portfolio and retails for 31.2 lakh at present for the outgoing model.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2024, 08:36 AM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor Windsor EV MG Windsor EV Windsor MG Windsor electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar Roxx Jeep Meridian Jeep Meridian
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS