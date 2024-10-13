Auto recap, Oct 12: MG Windsor EV & Mahindra Thar Roxx deliveries begin & more..

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, October 12.

MG Windsor EV deliveries begin on Dussehra

The all-new MG Windsor EV has begun reaching customer homes today on Dussehra's auspicious occasion. JSW MG Motor India launched the new Windsor EV earlier last month and the crossover is priced between ₹13.50 lakh and ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Windsor EV is the first electric offering to get the Battery as a Service (BaaS) purchase option that brings down the asking price to ₹10 lakh with an additional rental of ₹3.5 per kilometre.

Mahindra Thar Roxx deliveries begin across India

Mahindra and Mahindra have commenced deliveries of the Thar Roxx in the Indian market today. The SUV was launched in mid-August while the prices of the 4x4 variants were revealed later. Mahindra Thar Roxx gathered a huge interest as the SUV clocked 1.76 lakh bookings in just one hour of opening. The SUV is priced between ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Jeep Meridian bookings open

Jeep has opened bookings for its Meridian 2025 SUV in the Indian markets. The brand is using the tagline ‘Built for BIG’ for its newest product in the luxury segment. The Meridian in the Indian market is the second most expensive offering in the Jeep portfolio and retails for ₹31.2 lakh at present for the outgoing model.

