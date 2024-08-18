Is Mahindra Thar Roxx a cost-effective Wrangler? Five key highlights of new SUV
The latest generation of the Mahindra Thar Roxx has just been launched in India, and with it, the Indian manufacturer aims to take the off-roader segment by storm. With the earlier generations having created a dedicated cult-like following for the rugged SUV, the new five-door iteration is expected to make headlines with its set of off-road features and updated tech suite. The Thar Roxx is positioned above the three-door model and it is available at a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
While the first generation of the Thar, which was essentially a modern Willy’s Jeep, laid the groundwork for the model’s popularity, it was the second generation that really struck a chord with the public. The three-door Thar came redesigned in fresh overalls with new powertrain options and modern features such as cruise control and ABS. This generation further brought in robust off-road features such as an electronic brake locking differential, 4x4 crawl gear ratios, and a formidably high suspension travel. With the Thar Roxx, Mahindra and Mahindra are looking to build on that success with added off-road functionality and upgraded interior and safety tech such as ADAS. Here are five key highlights that the new Mahindra Thar Roxx brings to the rugged SUV segment:
The Thar Roxx is built on an all-new ladder frame chassis by Mahindra called the M_Glyde platform. While Mahindra states that the chassis is made of high-strength steel, the carmaker adds that it is also 40 kg lighter than its predecessor. The Thar Roxx brings an independent double wishbones with coil springs at the front as well as a Rigid Axle Coil Spring with WATT's Linkage in the rear. With this setup, Mahindra aims to minimise lateral movement. The rear suspension further receives Frequency Dependent Damping technology that aids in improving overall ride quality.
Mahindra brings two engine options to the Thar Roxx, each with varying power figures depending on the transmission used. The 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol mill is limited to rear-wheel drive and is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque-converter. With the torque converter, the engine makes 174 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of torque. The petrol unit makes 160 bhp and 330 Nm of torque with the manual gearbox.
The mHawk diesel engine is a 2.2-litre unit that is available in both RWD and 4x4 variants. With a six-speed manual, the engine is able to generate 150 bhp of power and 330 Nm of torque. This mHawk unit with a torque converter will produce the same figures in its base tune, but can also make 171 bhp and 370 Nm of torque in the higher spec.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx RWD features an Xplor terrain management system that offers multiple drive modes for taking the car through snow, mud, or sand. With the 4x4 variants, the Thar Roxx offers 4Xplor with an electronic locking differential while retaining the 2H, 4H, and 4L driving modes from the three-door Thar. With the electronic locking differential, the Thar Roxx is able to distribute power to all four wheels and adjust the level of power delivered to each one.
The Thar Roxx with the TCA transmission gets two special off-roading features called the CrawlSmart and Intelliturn. The CrawlSmart feature enables the car to maintain a speed between 2.5 kmph to 30 kmph without requiring driver input. With this, the car is able to detect obstacles and automatically adjust throttle input to gain the required momentum.
The Intelliturn feature aids steering in tricky terrain by enabling the driver to lock one of the rear wheels. It uses the electronic locking differential to do so and with this, it facilitates steering at low speeds. The driver is able to use this feature for 15 seconds when driving at speeds under 15 kmph.
Mahindra has equipped the Thar Roxx with ADAS Level-2 that brings a suite of 10 safety features. It additionally receives electronic stability control, cruise control, traction control, and hill hold and descent controls. The car is further fitted with a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring and also receives an electronic parking brake with auto hold functionality. In terms of interior tech and convenience, the car is fitted with a 10.25-inch infotainment display and digital instrument cluster with built-in Alexa and AdrenoX Connect technology. The infotainment further allows for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the car additionally gets automatic climate control and TPMs.