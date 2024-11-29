Auto recap, Nov 28: Audi Q7 facelift launched, Honda Amaze leaked through spy shots

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Tuesday, November 28.

Audi launches Q7 facelift:

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has launched the Q7 facelift SUV in India at a starting price of ₹88.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV, which was introduced in global markets earlier, has been launched in two trims - the Premium Plus and Technology. The updated Q7 facelift offers changes in its styling including a redesigned front profile, new technology in added driver assistance features as part of the ADAS suite and a host of updated features which include an updated infotainment system. Under the hood, the Q7 facelift is powered by 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The engine can generate 335 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox unit. The new Q7 SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5.

Honda Amaze leaked through latest spy shots:

Honda Cars is all set to break the cover of the Amaze facelift sedan in less than a week. Ahead of the official debut, latest spy shots of the Maruti Dzire rival has been leaked revealing key details about the upcoming sub-compact sedan. The Amaze 2024 will come with several updates including a reworked design and added features. The spy shots have revealed the the new-look front face of the sedan showing its new headlight units and the reworked bumper. The sedan is seen in a new exterior colour option, which is likely to be the Obsidian Blue Pearl seen in Honda City and Elevate too. The taillight of the Amaze 2024 has also been updated and is similar to the ones seen on the new generation City. Honda will launch the new Amaze on December 4 to renew its rivalry with the Dzire as well as Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

Hyundai Tucson SUV clears Bharat NCAP crash test:

The Tucson SUV has become the first model from the Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor to undergo the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The flagship SUV returned with an impressive five-star safety rating scoring high points in both adult and child occupant protection tests. The SUV scored 30.84 points out of 32 whereas in child occupant protection, it scored 41 out of 49. The SUV comes with 6 airbags as standard, ISOFIX mounts for the child seat and Electronic Stability Control as some of its key safety features. The SUV also offers ADAS in top variants. Tucson comes at a starting price of ₹29.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

