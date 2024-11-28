Audi Q7 Facelift launched in India, priced at 88.66 lakh

The Audi Q7 facelift has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹88.66 lakh (ex-showroom), and will be available in two trim levels - Premium Plus and Technology. The Q7 facelift arrived globally earlier this year and the updated version brings refreshed styling, new tech and a host of other upgrades. The new Audi Q7 continuet continue to be a three-row offering.

Audi Q7 Facelift: Upgrades

The 2024 Audi Q7 facelift gets a redesigned front profile. This includes a new octagonal front grille with redesigned slats replacing the horizontal slats on the current model. The new and larger mesh on the grille gets a satin silver finish. The headlamps have been designed for the split effect. The LED DRLs are now placed higher up with new ‘Matrix HD’ LED lamps. The bumpers have been revised at the front and back with a new lower central air intake and side air curtains.

The new Q7 facelift gets new wheel options internationally. This includes the 19-inch alloys on the base versions with the higher variants getting 20 to 22-inch wheels. There are three new colour options - Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold, and Chili Red. Other features include new aluminium-finished roof rails, and a rearview camera with park assist and contrast stitching.

Audi Q7 Facelift Cabin

The Audi Q7’s cabin layout remains unchanged but there are new interior trims to watch out for. This includes an updated infotainment system that supports third-party apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. Furthermore, there are new driver assistance features as part of the ADAS suite with a host of warning lights on the Virtual Cockpit instrument console.

Other features include electrically adjustable front seats, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a powered tailgate with a kick sensor, electronically folding third-row seats, air quality control, and more. On the safety front, the new Q7 will come equipped with eight airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD and more.

Audi Q7 Facelift Engine Specifications

Power on the Audi Q7 facelift comes from the 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 335 bhp and 500 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The petrol motor comes paired with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system for improved efficiency.

The new Q7 facelift competes against a host of offerings including the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5.

