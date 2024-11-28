Hyundai Tucson scores 5 stars crash test rating in Bharat NCAP

Bharat NCAP has just tested the Hyundai Tucson in their crash test and the SUV has scored a perfect 5-star rating. It is the first Hyundai vehicle to be tested by Bharat NCAP. In the adult occupant protection, the Tucson scored 30.84 points out of 32 whereas in child occupant protection, it scored 41 out of 49.

The Hyundai Tucson was equipped with a frontal airbag, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, side head curtain airbag, side chest airbag and side pelvis airbag. It comes with ISOFIX mounts for the child seat, Electronic Stability Control, Pedestrian protection and seat belt reminders. The ratings are applicable to the Platinum and Signature variants of the SUV.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 39.2 kWh 452 km 452 km ₹ 23.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9e 79 kWh 79 kWh 655 km 655 km ₹ 21.90 Lakhs Compare BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the SUV scored 14.84 out of 16.00 and in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it scored 16 out of 16. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the driver had adequate protection for the chest and foot whereas other areas received good ratings. The passenger received a good rating for all body parts. In the side moveable deformable barrier test and side pole impact test, the occupant has good protection in all areas.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: