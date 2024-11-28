HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2024 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Launch, Gets Adas And More. Check Details

2024 Honda Amaze spied undisguised ahead of launch, gets ADAS and more. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Nov 2024, 09:47 AM
Honda Amaze facelift is slated to launch on December 4 with a plethora of updates across exterior and interior, revamping its competition with Maruti
The 2024 Honda Amaze will get ADAS along with a bigger touchscreen and a refreshed exterior (rishabhanand0014/instagram)
The 2024 Honda Amaze will get ADAS along with a bigger touchscreen and a refreshed exterior

Honda Cars India is all set to introduce the third generation of its sub compact sedan, the Amaze. The 2024 Honda Amaze is termed to be a generational upgrade rather than a facelift. Ahead of its launch on November 4, the 2024 Honda Amaze has been spied undisguised at what seems to be a service centre.

In the spy video, the 2024 Honda Amaze is seen in its new paint shade of blue, which in the Honda City and the Elevate is named as Obsidian Blue Pearl. At the front, the 2024 Amaze adorns a new face with new headlights and bumper. The bonnet however seems to remain the same with its muscular character lines. It also gets a new grille which is much larger than the one seen in the current model.

At the rear, the 2024 Honda Amaze will feature a similar taillight to the Honda City, however with few subtle differences. While the taillight of the 2024 Amaze is similar to the Honda City, the detailing is a bit different, with the brake lights now being three vertical slats instead of the horizontal ones seen in the Honda City. Moreover, the new Amaze also gets a new rear bumper with four sensors and the rear view camera is tucked under the boot lid.

2024 Honda Amaze: Interior and features

Unlike the exterior which gets many of the metal parts carried over from the current Amaze, the interior gets a complete revamp. The 2024 Amaze gets a similar dashboard layout as the Elevate with it being divided into two by a vertical divider in between which also houses the AC vents.

The cabin continues to feature the black and beige colour theme as before, but it gets added soft touch materials on the door side armrest. Meanwhile, the controls for the climate control are also similar to the ones seen in the Elevate. Additionally, the 2024 Honda Amaze also gets rear AC vents.

Also Read : Honda Amaze facelift launch next week. Will challenge Maruti Suzuki Dzire

In terms of features, the 2024 Amaze gets the same 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system as seen with the Honda Elevate V and VX variants. Additionally, the exterior spy shots also confirm that the 2024 Amaze will get ADAS features, making it the first sub compact sedan to get such features. Just like the other models in Honda Cars India lineup, the Amaze will also get a camera based system, however 360 degree is a miss out on the Amaze.

Also watch: Maruti Dzire 2024 review | Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers? Features, drive experience, mileage

2024 Honda Amaze: Powertrain

Under the hood, the new Honda Amaze is expected to retain the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It can generate 89 bhp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to be offered with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. With Honda discontinuing diesel engines in India, the new Amaze will solely offer the petrol engine option.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 28 Nov 2024, 09:47 AM IST

