Auto recap, Nov 25: Kia Syros teaser, Honda Activa E new feature revealed

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, November 25.

Kia Syros latest teaser offers a glimpse of a key feature

Kia Syros SUV is gearing up for India launch by early next year. The Syros, Kia's third SUV for India after the Seltos and Sonet, is likely to be placed between the compact and the sub-compact siblings and aims to target young buyers. After announcing the name of the upcoming SUV along with a teaser, the Korean auto giant has revealed more details about the Syros ahead of its much-anticipated official debut. The latest teaser video shared by the carmaker has revealed one of the key features the Syros SUV will come with. It will come with a panoramic sunroof.

Also Read : Kia Syros SUV latest teaser offers glimpse of this popular feature ahead of launch

Honda Activa E's another feature revealed

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India teased the upcoming Activa Electric again ahead of its launch. The Honda Activa Electric will make its debut on November 27 and will be the debutante electric two-wheeler from the Japanese two-wheeler giant. In the latest teaser, the company showcased the charging port for the Activa E. The teaser showcased that the Honda Activa E will get a somewhat similar charging port to the TVS iQube, which will be one of the key competitors of the Honda electric two-wheeler. However, it is expected that the Honda’s charging port will have its distinct features.

Also Read : Honda Activa Electric's another feature revealed ahead of launch in a new teaser. Check details

Maruti Suzuki surpasses key milestone of 30 lakh cars in exports

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki surpasses key milestone of 30 lakh cars in exports. Which country received first batch?)

Maruti Suzuki informed that it has now shipped over 30 lakh units from its manufacturing facilities in India to markets abroad. The batch with the 30th lakh car unit was part of a 1,053 consignment comprising models such as Celerio, Fronx, Baleno, Ciaz, Dzire and S-Presso. The company is the largest automobile exporter in India.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: