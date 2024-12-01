Auto recap, Nov 30: Kia Syros debut date confirmed, Tata Motors' new vehicle scrapping centre

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, November 30.

Kia Syros global premiere on December 19

The Kia Syros is the brand’s next all-new offering for the market and the automaker has now confirmed that the upcoming subcompact SUV is scheduled for a global premiere in India on December 19, 2024. The Syros will have a public debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi in January 2025, while deliveries should begin a few weeks after. The SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in the automaker’s lineup, which makes it an interesting model to watch out for.

Honda Activa e: deliveries to start in Bengaluru in February, Mumbai & Delhi by April 2025

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently pulled the wraps off the new Activa e: and QC 1 electric scooters, marking its entry into the electric mobility segment. HMSI announced that deliveries of the Activa e: will commence from February onwards and now have more details on the delivery timelines for each city. Deliveries will begin first in Bengaluru in February, while sales in Mumbai and Delhi will start in April 2025.

Tata Motors inaugurates new vehicle scrapping centre in Pune

Tata Motors and Tata International have launched their new vehicle scrapping facility - Re.Wi.Re. in Pune, Maharashtra. The new state-of-the-art facility has an annual capacity to scrap 21,000 end-of-life vehicles while following environmentally friendly processes, the company said. Re.Wi.Re stands for ‘Recycle with Respect’ and is being operated by Tata International Vehicle Applications (TIVA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata International.

