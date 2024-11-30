Kia Syros global premiere confirmed for December 19. Launch in 2025

The Kia Syros is the brand’s next all-new offering for the market and the automaker has now confirmed that the upcoming subcompact SUV is scheduled for a global premiere in India on December 19, 2024. The Syros will have a public debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi in January 2025, while deliveries should begin a few weeks after. The SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in the automaker’s lineup, which makes it an interesting model to watch out for.

The upcoming Kia Syros will have a public debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi in January 2025, while deliveries should begin a few weeks after.

Kia Syros: What To Expect?

Kia has not shared too many details about the new Syros but the teasers on social media promise a design language similar to the new EV9 electric SUV. The upcoming Syros will take cues from the automaker’s global portfolio with the boxy silhouette, vertically stacked LED headlamps, and rugged looks. Expect to see more cabin space with the boxy design that should make for a roomier second row and more cargo space as well.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Clavis 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 561 km 561 km ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare Hyundai Tucson 1999 cc 1999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 29.02 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jeep Meridian 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Kia teases upcoming Syros SUV with this feature

The upcoming Syros will have a boxy body style which should make it a roomy proposition over rivals (FB/Vinod Kumar Kasimsetty)

Kia Syros: Expected Engine Options

The Kia Syros will arrive with petrol and diesel engine options, which it is likely to share with the Sonet. Expect to see the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre diesel is also likely to be on offer tuned for 113 bhp and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual and a torque converter. Kia could skip the naturally aspirated petrol engine on the Syros considering its premium positioning over the Sonet.

Kia Syros: Expected Features

On the feature front, Kia is likely to go the whole hog with multiple screens, connectivity features, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a panoramic sunroof and more. Expect sales for the new Kia Syros to start early next year after its public debut. The upcoming offering will be the brand’s third all-new product for the Indian market in this fiscal. Kia previously introduced the EV9 and Carnival in India in the luxury space.

Also Watch: Kia Carnival 2024 | Does it command a business-class like price tag? First drive review

The subcompact SUV continues to be extremely relevant and is still seeing more competition coming in despite having a host of offerings on sale already. The new Kia Syros will take on the equally new Skoda Kylaq that’s already been announced and is set for a public debut at Bharat Mobility. Sales for the Kylaq will begin towards the end of January 2025. Other rivals include the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and more. Given its premium positioning over the Sonet, the Syros will likely compete against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Citroen Basalt, Citroen C3 Aircross and more.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: