Auto Recap, Nov 22: Kia EV9 GT showcased, more sketches of Mahindra EVs revealed

From the ongoing LA Auto Show to the biggest updates from the Indian automotive market, here is your essential guide to the news and features that made for the biggest talking points in the world of cars and bikes on Friday, November 22. Here is a quick wrap of the past day's developments to bring you up to speed:

Kia EV9 GT breaks cover for the first time ever

Following on the heels of the Hyundai Ioniq 9, the Kia EV9 GT was showcased at the LA Auto Show. The EV9 GT is essentially a far more powerful version of the flagship Kia all-electric SUV and boasts of 501 bhp while also getting an upgraded suspension. The model will go on sale in select markets from second half of 2025 onwards.

(Read more: All you need to know about Kia EV9 GT)

Mahindra reveals more sketches of its inbound EVs

Mahindra is putting finishing touches to its new batch of electric SUVs and the BE 6e and XEV 9e will be officially revealed to the world later this month. But the buzz is already loud and adding to the decibel levels was a fresh batch of design sketches of the two EVs released by the Indian carmaker which reveal the seat design and exterior body language.

(Read more: Check out design sketches of Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e)

Royal Enfield Scram 440 breaks cover

Royal Enfield Scram 440 shed its covers and is an upgraded version of the Scram 411. The bike gets a bigger engine, more power, more features, and new colourways. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.

(Read more: What's special about Royal Enfield Scram 440?)

How to use Google Maps to check AQI in your city?

Google has rolled out Air View, a new tool providing real-time and hyperlocal air quality information across India through Google Maps. The feature was announced earlier this week and aims to help citizens and local authorities to monitor and address issues related to air pollution.

(Read more: Making sense of Google Air View)

Jaguar faces social media backlash over re-branding exercise

Jaguar has released a promotional video announcing the re-branding of British luxury car maker Jaguar has not gone down too well with netizens. “Copy Nothing," marketing materials read. “We're here to delete the ordinary. To go bold. To copy nothing." But most people complained that there was no reference to any car and the message from the video was unclear. Even Elon Musk jumped into the frenzy. (Read more here)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: