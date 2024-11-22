Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e design sketches surface ahead of launch. Here's a sneak peek

Mahindra Global Design's sketches have revealed key details of the BE 6e and XEV 9e , the upcoming all-electric cars from the Indian manufacturer. The sketches showcase the exterior, seating and steering column details of the cars including the white and black-themed seats and a large glass pane roof. The sketches also show a head-up display cavity and a triple-spoke steering wheel with an orange accent.

Previous teasers have also established that the BEV 6e will receive a dual-screen layout whereas the XEV 9e will receive a triple-screen setup inside the cabins. The two cars are also expected to get a nearly squared steering with an illuminated logo at the centre. The steering will also get controls for music and toggles. Both electric SUVs are expected to offer ADAS technology along with other new features such as wireless charging and ventilated seats.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e: What to expect

Mahindra's XEV 9e will be based on the carmaker’s new INGLO platform that has been specifically developed for EVs. The SUV is expected to get a 60 to 80 kWh battery with fast charging support of up to 175 kW. The expected range offered on the XEV 9e is expected to be approximately 500 km on a fully charged battery.

Whereas the Mahindra BE 6e will be more performance-oriented and get a coupe-style roofline. This EV is expected to get a battery pack in the 60 to 80 kWh range as well but will get a reduced 450-500 km range on a single charge owing to the higher performance.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e: Debut on November 26

These SUVs will be the first of Mahindra's new, ‘Born Electric’ range based on its electric-origin INGLO architecture. The carmaker also has plans to expand the lineup further. The two siblings, XEV 9e and BE 6e will make their debut at the Unlimit India event next week on November 26. Deliveries of the two EVs are scheduled to begin in the last quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

