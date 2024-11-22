HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Be 6e And Xev 9e Design Sketches Surface Ahead Of Launch. Here's A Sneak Peek

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e design sketches surface ahead of launch. Here's a sneak peek

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Nov 2024, 13:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • All eyes are peeled on the new crop of Mahindra electric SUVs with BE 6e and XEV 9e raring for a November unveil.
Mahindra sketches
Mahindra has showcased the interior of the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BEV 6e in their global design sketches.
Mahindra sketches
Mahindra has showcased the interior of the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BEV 6e in their global design sketches.

Mahindra Global Design's sketches have revealed key details of the BE 6e and XEV 9e, the upcoming all-electric cars from the Indian manufacturer. The sketches showcase the exterior, seating and steering column details of the cars including the white and black-themed seats and a large glass pane roof. The sketches also show a head-up display cavity and a triple-spoke steering wheel with an orange accent.

Previous teasers have also established that the BEV 6e will receive a dual-screen layout whereas the XEV 9e will receive a triple-screen setup inside the cabins. The two cars are also expected to get a nearly squared steering with an illuminated logo at the centre. The steering will also get controls for music and toggles. Both electric SUVs are expected to offer ADAS technology along with other new features such as wireless charging and ventilated seats.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 14.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be.05 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra BE.05
BatteryCapacity Icon80.0 kWh Range Icon450 Km
₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 Kwh Range Icon421 km
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon300 Km
₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e to debut next week. Key highlights to know

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e: What to expect

Mahindra's XEV 9e will be based on the carmaker’s new INGLO platform that has been specifically developed for EVs. The SUV is expected to get a 60 to 80 kWh battery with fast charging support of up to 175 kW. The expected range offered on the XEV 9e is expected to be approximately 500 km on a fully charged battery.

Also Read : Mahindra BE 6e spied testing on road for the first time. Gets flush door handles

Whereas the Mahindra BE 6e will be more performance-oriented and get a coupe-style roofline. This EV is expected to get a battery pack in the 60 to 80 kWh range as well but will get a reduced 450-500 km range on a single charge owing to the higher performance.

Related watch: Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e: Debut on November 26

These SUVs will be the first of Mahindra's new, ‘Born Electric’ range based on its electric-origin INGLO architecture. The carmaker also has plans to expand the lineup further. The two siblings, XEV 9e and BE 6e will make their debut at the Unlimit India event next week on November 26. Deliveries of the two EVs are scheduled to begin in the last quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 22 Nov 2024, 13:49 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.