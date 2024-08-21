Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso have received a new safety feature

The automaker has added Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) to Alto K10 and S-Presso

The ESP has been introduced to these cars without any price hike

However, ESP is available in select variants of these two cars, not as standard feature

Introduction of ESP will ramp up the driving safety of these two cars

ESP plays a crucial role in keeping the car stable during high speed driving

In case of emergency braking, ESP plays a key role in keeping the vehicle stable

Maruti Suzuki has also added Hill Hold Assist to the AMT variants of these two cars

Maruti Suzuki claims this move will ensure the first-time car buyers buy safer cars

However, non availability of ESP as standard feature is a drawback for these two cars
