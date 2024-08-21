The automaker has added Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) to Alto K10 and S-Presso
The ESP has been introduced to these cars without any price hike
However, ESP is available in select variants of these two cars, not as standard feature
Introduction of ESP will ramp up the driving safety of these two cars
ESP plays a crucial role in keeping the car stable during high speed driving
In case of emergency braking, ESP plays a key role in keeping the vehicle stable
Maruti Suzuki has also added Hill Hold Assist to the AMT variants of these two cars
Maruti Suzuki claims this move will ensure the first-time car buyers buy safer cars
However, non availability of ESP as standard feature is a drawback for these two cars