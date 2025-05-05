Auto recap, May 4: MG Windsor Pro to get ADAS and V2L, Nissan's new SUV and MPV teased, Hyundai Creta sales

Given the rapid progress in the automotive sector, keeping up with developments can be challenging. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant changes in the industry. Below is a summary of the main highlights from Sunday, May 4.

MG Windsor Pro to get ADAS, V2L charging tech and more, launch on May 6

JSW MG Motor is gearing up to launch the long-range version of the MG Windsor EV, which will come christened as MG Windsor Pro. The Windsor Pro has already been spotted without any camouflage, giving us a clear idea about the upcoming electric car. Slated to launch on May 6, the MG Windsor Pro aims to further strengthen the carmaker's grip in the bulging Indian electric car segment, where the OEM currently has three different offerings, namely the MG Comet, MG ZS EV and Windsor EV. The upcoming MG Windsor Pro will come with a host of advanced technology-enabled features, including V2L, V2V and level 2 ADAS.

Nissan teases Duster-based SUV and Triber-based yet again

Nissan Motor India has teased its upcoming products, which include a compact SUV and a B-segment seven-seater MPV. The company had first revealed both products in March 2025. The company noted that the new MPV is scheduled to launch in 2025 as a brand-new addition to the India product portfolio. Meanwhile, the 5-seater C-SUV (compact sports utility vehicle) will be launched in early 2026. The SUV will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq and others. Nissan Motor India said that it is on target to have 4 products by FY26 for Indian customers in the B/C and D-SUV segments. In the meantime, the MPV will compete with the Renault Triber.

Hyundai Creta leads sales for second time in a row. Here's what makes it so popular

The Hyundai Creta has gone on to become the best-selling passenger vehicle in April 2025, marking its second consecutive run to the top spot. The compact SUV from the stables of Hyundai was also the best seller in the Indian passenger vehicle market in March 2025. Since its introduction in 2016, the Hyundai Creta has been a familiar sight on Indian roads. At the beginning of 2024, Hyundai introduced a mid-cycle update to the vehicle, with changes to the exterior design and cabin features, in line with varying consumer preferences, with constantly changing styles and in-car technology. The remarkable success of the Creta causes us to ask an interesting question: how has it been able to stay relevant in the highly competitive compact SUV segment?

