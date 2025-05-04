MG Windsor Pro to launch on May 6. What this EV promises

JSW MG Motor is gearing up to launch the long-range version of the MG Windsor EV , which will come christened as MG Windsor Pro. The Windsor Pro has already been spotted without any camouflage, giving us a clear idea about the upcoming electric car. Slated to launch on May 6, the MG Windsor Pro aims to further strengthen the carmaker's grip in the bulging Indian electric car segment, where the OEM currently has three different offerings, namely the MG Comet, MG ZS EV and Windsor EV.

Since the launch, the MG Windsor EV has become a popular model from the brand. Available in both full purchase and battery-as-a-subscription model options, the MG Windsor EV has become a leading revenue churner for the auto company. Now, with the Windsor Pro, MG aims to further ramp up the sales numbers.

MG has already teased various advanced technology-aided features of the upcoming Windsor Pro. Here is a quick look at the key features of the MG Windsor Pro.

MG Windsor Pro: Key technologies and features

MG Windsor Pro will come with a V2L or vehicle-to-load feature, which will allow the car's owner to charge various equipment and gadgets using the car's onboard battery pack's power. Also, the MG Windsor Pro will come with V2V or vehicle-to-vehicle charging functionality, which allows the EV to charge another electric vehicle using its own battery pack's power.

MG has also teased the ADAS function of the upcoming Windsor Pro. The carmaker has stated that the upcoming electric car will get Level 2 ADAS, combining 12 major safety features. The ADAS suite onboard the MG Windsor Pro will have three levels of warnings - audio, visual and haptic. Some of the key features included in the ADAS suite include Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Warning, among others.

The V2L, V2V and ADAS features are not available in the MG Windsor EV.

MG Windsor Pro: Powertrain

The existing MG Windsor EV comes equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack, which provides a range of 332 kilometres on a full charge. In contrast, the MG Windsor Pro will feature a 50.6 kWh battery pack, boasting a claimed range of 460 kilometres.

