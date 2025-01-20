Auto recap, Jan 19: Maruti Suzuki aims to be India's top electric carmaker, Skoda Vision 7S concept, Toyota product plan

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Sunday, January 19.

Maruti Suzuki aims to be India's biggest electric carmaker by 2026

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is one of the biggest attractions at the Auto Expo 2025 of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric SUV broke cover at the expo on January 17 and is expected to launch in the country soon. This is going to be the first-ever electric car from the brand. What's interesting is that, despite being a relatively late entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, Maruti Suzuki aims to grab the top position by 2026 toppling Tata Motors, which currently holds over 60 per cent market share.

Skoda Vision 7S concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025

At the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo Auto Expo 2025, Skoda Auto India went all in and showcased five new products alongside its current model lineup in India including the Skoda Kylaq. One of the key highlights of the Skoda pavilion this time around was the Vision 7S concept. The Skoda Vision 7s Concept was first showcased globally in 2022 and became the first model to feature the company’s ‘Modern Solid’ language.

Tata Motors says making EVs become cheaper as battery prices fall

Tata Motors, which currently holds the lion's share in the Indian passenger vehicle market's EV segment said the cost of manufacturing electric cars has been declining due to cheaper batteries, narrowing the gap with internal combustion engine-powered vehicles which have been traditionally cheaper to make. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of the passenger vehicle and electric mobility business of Tata Motors said at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 that electric car prices are coming close to the pricing of internal combustion engine cars.

Toyota mulls multi-pronged cleaner cars for India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has always advocated the need for a multi-pronged powertrain technology instead of focusing only on electric vehicles. The carmaker aims to adopt that strategy in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The automaker that showcased the Toyota Urban BEV concept and bZ4X electric car at the Auto Expo 2025 of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, mulls the plan to launch electric, flex fuel, electrified flex fuel and plug-in hybrid models in the country.

