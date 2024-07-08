HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Maruti Suzuki To Cut Emissions With Rail Transport In 7 8 Years

Maruti Suzuki to cut emissions with rail transport in 7-8 years

By: PTI
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2024, 13:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki plans to dispatch 35 pc of total vehicle production via railways in 7-8 yrs
Maruti Suzuki
The share of vehicle dispatches for Maruti Suzuki through railways scaled to 21.5 per cent in the 2023-24 fiscal from 5 per cent in 2014-15.
Maruti Suzuki
The share of vehicle dispatches for Maruti Suzuki through railways scaled to 21.5 per cent in the 2023-24 fiscal from 5 per cent in 2014-15.

Maruti Suzuki India plans to utilise Indian Railways to transport 35 per cent of the vehicles produced across its factories over the next seven to eight years, according to MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi.

The share of vehicle dispatches through railways scaled to 21.5 per cent in the 2023-24 fiscal from 5 per cent in 2014-15. The country's largest carmaker's vehicle dispatches through railways increased from 65,700 units in 2014-15 to 4,47,750 units in 2023-24.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Engine Icon1462.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.61 - 14.77 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

"With our production capacity nearly doubling from about 2 million units to 4 million units by FY 2030-31, we plan to augment the use of railways in vehicle dispatches, close to 35 per cent over the next seven to eight years," Takeuchi stated.

Maruti Suzuki has so far dispatched over 20 lakh units through Indian Railways. The automaker ferries vehicles to 20 destinations, serving over 450 cities using Indian railways.

Takeuchi said the company pioneered the use of railways for vehicle dispatches over a decade ago by becoming the first company in India to obtain the Automobile-Freight-Train-Operator license. Since then, the company has systematically increased its share of vehicle dispatches using railways, he added.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Dream Series offer on small car range extended till July-end

"Through our sustained efforts in green logistics, we have achieved outstanding results including cumulative reduction of 10,000 metric tonne of CO2 emissions and 270 million litre of cumulative fuel savings," Takeuchi noted. The company stands committed to the country's net zero emissions target by 2070, he added.

Earlier this year, under the PM Gati Shakti programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's first automobile in-plant railway siding at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat facility. This facility has a capacity to dispatch three lakh vehicles per annum. The next in-plant railway siding is in progress at the company's Manesar facility and will be operational soon, the automaker stated.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2024, 13:16 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki maruti suzuki india

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.