Skoda Vision 7S concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025, will launch in India in 2027

At the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo Auto Expo 2025, Skoda Auto India went all in and showcased five new products alongside its current model lineup in India including the Skoda Kylaq. One of the key highlights of the Skoda pavilion this time around was the Vision 7S concept. The Skoda Vision 7s Concept was first showcased globally in 2022 and became the first model to feature the company’s ‘Modern Solid’ language.

Petr Janeba, brand director, Skoda Auto India stated that the production version of the Skoda Vision 7S will be launched in the later part of 2026, while the production spec model will make its India debut in 2027. The concept car gets a claimed range of over 600 km in the WLTP cycle and comes equipped with an 89 kWh battery pack. Its interior is made up of sustainable materials and interactive surfaces.

Skoda Vision 7S: Design

The Skoda Vision 7S concept gets a Tech-Deck Face at the front end, sporting a solid underbody and aerodynamic roof lines. The front features the signature Skoda line. while the redesigned Skoda wordmark replaces the brand's picturemark and is complemented by a new ambient light strip which extends across the entire width of the vehicle. The familiar Skoda grille has been reinterpreted and gets significantly flatter and wider than the previous styling.

The headlights of the Vision 7S concept have been positioned further outwards and arranged in two rows one above the other, extending the four-eye light cluster to form a ‘T’. The rear LED lights too have been arranged in a ‘T’.

Skoda Vision 7S: Cabin and features

The cabin of the electric concept car is spacious and boasts of various sustainable and minimalistic materials. The leather-free interior mostly comes from sustainable sources and are said to be quite durable, for example, the vehicle's floor has been made from recycled tyres. The interior trim is coated with a fine, matte metallic layer.

The interior fabrics are made of 100 per cent recycled polyester yarns. Further, the concept car's menu structure and infotainment functions have been streamlined. The concept car gets two interior configurations for different situations: Driving and Relaxing. In the driving mode, all the controls are within easy reach for the driver while in relaxing mode, e steering wheel and instrument cluster slide backwards away from the driver and passengers to create additional space.

