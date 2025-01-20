LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 20, 2025: Auto Expo 2025: Big numbers from India's biggest automotive extravaganza
Latest news on January 20, 2025: From electric vehicles to luxury cars and concepts, Auto Expo 2025 has become a big celebration of motoring in the country.
20 Jan 2025, 09:51 AM IST
- Auto Expo 2025 gets off to a rousing start as the first day of free public entry witnesses massive footfall.
20 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: New automakers' entry will help break barriers, accelerate adoption of EVs, says auto industry leaders
- Currently, homegrown auto majors Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra lead the charge in the domestic EV passenger vehicle segment.
20 Jan 2025, 07:25 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto enthusiasts swarm Bharat Mandapam as Auto Expo 2025 opens for public
- Newly unveiled electric vehicles, concepts and new automotive technologies on display at Auto Expo 2025 witnessed huge interest from visitors from across the NCR as well as neighbouring cities and towns.
20 Jan 2025, 07:11 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 19: Maruti Suzuki aims India's top electric carmaker spot, Skoda Vision 7S concept, Toyota product plan
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
