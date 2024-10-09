BYD eMax 7 electric MPV launched in India at 26.90 lakh. Check details

Published Oct 09, 2024

BYD eMax 7 is India's much-awaited electric MPV launched at 26.90 lakh

The BYD eMax 7 MPV is the successor to the e6 and claims 530 kms on a single charge 

The front fascia of the MPV gets new sleek LED headlamps connected by a single chrome strip

The BYD eMax 7 rides on redesigned 18-inch alloys and has two battery pack options

The driver gets an analogue cluster as well as a 12.3-inch rotating infotainment display

Both trim levels, Premium and Superior, get six and seven-seater layout options

 Occupants are greeted with a panoramic glass roof and roof-mounted AC vents

The eMax 7 is fitted with a new gear selector and a dual wireless charger for smartphones

BYD claims to offer 580 litres of usable boot space with foldable flatbed 3rd row seats

The eMax 7 gets ADAS and is expected to feature a 360 degree camera and TPMs
