Auto recap, Dec 7: Mahindra BE 6e to be renamed, New TVS Ronin unveiled & more

Mahindra BE 6e to be renamed ‘BE 6’

Mahindra has announced that it will rename the recently launched Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV to ‘BE 6’ after the airline company, InterGlobe Aviation Limited contested the brand rights to the ‘6e’ name tag. Mahindra stated that although the product is marked as ‘BE 6e’ not just ‘6E’ for which InterGlobe has raised the issue, they do not want to engage in “a distracting and unnecessary conflict".

2025 TVS Ronin unveiled at MotoSoul

TVS Motor Company has unveiled 2025 Ronin at their MotoSoul event that is held alongside India Bike Week in Vagator. The updated motorcycle gets cosmetic changes in the form of new colourways and a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. TVS will launch the new Ronin in January next year.

Thar Roxx, Scorpio-N, XUV700 price hike on the cards

If you are planning to buy the Thar Roxx, Scorpio-N or the XUV700 SUVs from Mahindra, December could be the best time to do it. India's largest SUV manufacturer has announced that it will hike the prices of its vehicles across the lineup starting in January of next year. Mahindra has joined other top car manufacturers in the country to announce price hikes in the last couple of days. Earlier Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor and JSW MG Motor also announced a price hike on their vehicles from January 1, 2025.

Mercedes G 580 EV to launch in India on this date

German luxury car giant Mercedes-Benz is all set to kick off the New Year with the launch of its most expensive electric car in India. The G-Wagon electric SUV, based on the flagship G-Class SUV, will be launched on January 9 next year. The G-Wagon electric SUV was first showcased as the EQG concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year in Las Vegas. The model is based on the G 580 variant of the SUV and will use the ladder-frame chassis.

