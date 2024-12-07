Mahindra BE 6e to be renamed 'BE 6'. Will challenge IndiGo's claim in court

Mahindra has announced that it will rename the recently launched ‘ BE 6e ’ to ‘BE 6’ after the airline company, InterGlobe Aviation Limited contested the brand rights to the ‘6e’ name tag. Mahindra stated that although the product is marked as ‘BE 6e’ not just ‘6E’ for which InterGlobe has raised the issue, they do not want to engage in “a distracting and unnecessary conflict".

Following a challenge from InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra will change the name of its 'BE 6e' model to 'BE 6'. The company intends to fight the claim l

The automaker in its statement also mentioned that it will continue to strongly contest the matter in court and reserve its right to the brand name BE 6e. Mahindra mentioned that it believes that the claim by IndiGo is baseless and if not challenged, will set an unhealthy precedent of monopolising alpha-numeric 2-character marks.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mahindra BE 6e 59 kWh 59 kWh 556 km 556 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Mahindra BE.05 80.0 kWh 80.0 kWh 450 Km 450 Km ₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV900 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Indigo files trademark infringement suit against Mahindra for ‘6e’ name, carmaker responds

Mahindra BE 6e: Trademark applied

Mahindra has applied for trademark registration under class 12 (vehicles) for ‘BE 6e’ as a part of its electric-origin SUV portfolio. The mark ‘BE’ is already registered with Mahindra in Class 12 and it stands for the ‘born electric’ platform underpinning the BE 6e.

Also watch: Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet? | Features, range, performance

Mahindra BE 6e: What it offers

The Mahindra BE 6e is built on the Mahindra INGLO architecture which supports two different battery pack options including a 59 kWh or a 79 kWh unit. The pack feature a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and Mahindra claims it can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger.

While the range for the 59 kWh battery pack is not yet revealed, the 79 kWh battery pack is claimed to provide 682 km of range as tested by ARAI. The smaller battery pack produces 228 bhp while the larger 79 kWh battery pack version produces 278 bhp. Both versions feature a torque output of 380 Nm.

Also Read : Man criticises Mahindra after BE 6e launch. This was Anand Mahindra's response…

Other features of the SUV include a 16-speaker music system, automatic parking functionality, an ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera and two 12.3-inch displays for the driver's display and the infotainment system.

Mahindra BE 6e: Price

The Mahindra BE 6e has been priced starting at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Further details on pricing for other variants are still to be furnished by the manufacturer.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: